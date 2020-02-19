Acceptto Announces 2X Year-Over-Year Growth Over Last 12 Months

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptto , a leading provider of Continuous Behavioral Authentication™, today announced a landmark year for the company, with enhancements to its unified and continuous authentication identity access platform, integrations with leading cloud platforms, significant certifications, amplified customer satisfaction and noteworthy industry recognition. These developments demonstrate the company's continued leadership in providing passwordless authentication solutions designed to protect enterprise customers, workforce and partners against account takeovers and data breaches, including post-authorization.

As organizations of all sizes undergo changes in today's connected society, it is critical to ensure security doesn't impede development. Acceptto's ability to support businesses in this context delivered significant results in 2019, including:

Revenue Growth: Acceptto entered 2020 with a 2X year-over-year growth in the last 12 months. This growth was fueled by new customers, as well as expanded deployments within the company's installed base.

"Acceptto continues to gather considerable business momentum and we're proud to announce our success for the past year with the rapid adoption and customer satisfaction of our industry-leading, Continuous Behavioral Authentication platform," said Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto. "We're strengthening our executive team and advancing our technology to fuel our growth as enterprises look for better ways to address security in an age where passwords are ineffective and identity authentication is mission-critical."

Integrations and certifications received in 2019:

Integrated with leading cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure-O365, Salesforce, VMWare, ServiceNow, and Citrix Workspace. These integrations extend Acceptto's Identity Access Management (IAM) ecosystem, offering enterprise users a plug and play, intelligent context-aware continuous authentication to the most respected cloud software providers.

) to extend its Single Sign-On (SSO) initiative, adding support for both multi-factor authentication (MFA) and QR passwordless authentication during login and post-authorization. A technology integration with OKTA, adding support for smart MFA enabling passwordless continuous authentication.

Certified by the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance for the FIDO2 server protocol. This certification aligns with Acceptto's mission to accelerate the shift away from passwords by allowing common devices to securely and easily authenticate in both mobile and desktop environments.

Additional highlights include:

Recognized by SINET, a prestigious cybersecurity organization, as a 2019 SINET 16 Innovator award winner. Acceptto was selected as one of the 16 winners from a pool of hundreds of worldwide cybersecurity organizations.

award winner. Acceptto was selected as one of the 16 winners from a pool of hundreds of worldwide cybersecurity organizations. Expanded the board of directors with the appointment of Jim Kaskade, an experienced leader in product development. His expertise and direction will excel future growth of the organization - to position itself as a market leader for passwordless solutions in the enterprise.

To learn more about Acceptto, please visit www.acceptto.com . Acceptto executives will also be attending the RSA® Conference 2020, which takes place February 24-28, 2020 in San Francisco.

About Acceptto

Acceptto is a transformative cybersecurity company driving a paradigm shift in passwordless solutions for enterprises. Our AIML powered Continuous Behavioral Authentication™ technology analyzes and verifies user identity, inferring contextual data such as device and browser attributes, spatiotemporal velocity, user behavior, and network context and anomaly detection signals, etc. to detect and prevent identity access fraud across the enterprise and their end consumers. We deliver the smartest, most resilient and evasion-proof identity validation technology commercially available today for physical, web, mobile, cloud and IoT devices. Acceptto is headquartered in Portland, USA with offices in Lisbon, Portugal, and Vancouver, Canada, serving global active customers in healthcare, education and financial services. For more information visit https://www.acceptto.com/ .

