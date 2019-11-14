Acceptto Appoints Serial Entrepreneur and Enterprise Software Heavyweight Jim Kaskade to Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptto , the leading provider of Continuous Behavioral Authentication, today announced the appointment of Jim Kaskade to its Board of Directors. Kaskade is an experienced leader and has managed all facets of the new product development process from product concept to discontinuation. As a board member, Kaskade offers his expertise for future growth and direction of the organization to position itself as a market leader in passwordless solutions for the enterprise.

Over the past 30 years, Kaskade's experience in both early and later stage company environments gives him a unique perspective of running high-growth businesses at any scale. Kaskade was recently announced as CEO of Conversica. Prior, he led Janrain -- the category creator and global leader of Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) -- as CEO. Janrain became the global leader in CIAM under Kaskade's leadership in 2018 and was later acquired by Akamai Technologies in early 2019.

"Data breaches are at an all-time high and as cybercriminals continue to get aggressive, multifactor authentication is not enough to keep enterprises and their consumers safe. Acceptto takes cybersecurity to the next-level by recognizing the only authentication that can't be duplicated is what we call biobehavioral identity," said Jim Kaskade. "My experience in CIAM aligns with Acceptto's mission to detect and protect against identity fraud. I'm excited to propel the shift from multifactor authentication to Continuous Behavioral Authentication."

Prior to Janrain, Kaskade was the Vice President & General Manager of Digital Applications at CSC (now DXC). This line of business generated more than $1B in commercial revenue, including both consulting and delivery organizations focused on serving Global 1000 companies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil; with technologies from partners including SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, Workday, and ServiceNow. Prior, Kaskade was the VP & GM of Big Data & Analytics at CSC. In this role, Kaskade created the fastest growing business at CSC (from 0% to more than 50% year-over-year growth in revenue in only 1 year), overseeing the development and implementation of innovative offerings that help clients convert data into revenue.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jim to our board of directors as he is a passionate and experienced executive. Jim's experience leading a successful CIAM company gives us the additional guidance needed to drive home our message that today's reliance on weak controls such as passwords and multifactor authentication must be eliminated," said Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto. "Jim's multidimensional leadership will help us move from startup to powerhouse, driving growth in the identity access management market."

Kaskade has focused on advanced analytics technologies starting in 1996 when he was responsible for business intelligence and data mining product management at Teradata.

Kaskade will contribute directly to Acceptto's strategy and operational excellence, helping the company continue to expand upon its global go-to-market strategy, delivering the industry's first solution providing technology to develop an innovative, patented Biobehavioral™ authentication platform that continuously monitors and manages access to cyber resources. For more information on Acceptto, please visit https://www.acceptto.com/ .

Acceptto is a transformative cybersecurity company that is driving a paradigm shift in passwordless solutions for the enterprise. Our AIML powered Continuous Behavioral AuthenticationTM technology analyzes and verifies user identity, inferring contextual data such as device and browser attributes, spatiotemporal velocity, user behavior, and network context and anomaly detection signals, etc. to detect and prevent identity access fraud across the enterprise and their end consumers. We deliver the smartest, most resilient and evasion-proof identity validation technology commercially available today for physical, web, mobile, cloud and IoT devices. Acceptto is headquartered in Portland, USA with offices in Lisbon, Portugal, and Vancouver, Canada, serving global active customers in healthcare, education, and financial services. For more information, visit https://www.acceptto.com/.

