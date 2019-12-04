Acceptto Extends Offering with Central Authentication Service Single Sign On Integration

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptto, a leading provider of Continuous Behavioral Authentication, today announced its integration with Central Authentication Service (CAS) to extend its Single Sign-On (SSO) initiative, adding support for both multifactor authentication and QR passwordless authentication at login and post-authorization.

The average user has to remember an overwhelming number of passwords. Forgotten passwords can cause a lot more than frustration. SSO solutions eliminate the need to remember multiple usernames and passwords. The CAS integration permits a user to access multiple applications while providing their credentials such as passwords, 2FA/MFA only once and step-up if the risk profile changes at runtime using Acceptto's Continuous Behavioral Authentication. It also allows web applications to authenticate users without gaining access to a user's security credentials. More importantly

"Most CAS solutions remain reliant on binary authentication such as passwords, 2FA, MFA and Biometric," said Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO at Acceptto. "Acceptto is the first to offer a no-password authentication process through behavioral continuous authentication solution, detecting anomalies - even post-authorization - and allowing organizations to track and monitor application behavior at runtime."

By adding the CAS support, Acceptto now enables customers several benefits including:

Eliminates account takeovers (ATO)

Removes reliance on binary authentication

Augments the customer's existing authentication solution with Acceptto's No-Password Behavioral Continuous Authentication cross Workstation, Mobile, Web and IoT

Allows for potential customers who are already using the CAS open source project to easily integrate with Acceptto MFA for seamless integration

Currently, customers can benefit from the CAS project as their SSO solution for free, while using Acceptto to add MFA to their organization without a vendor lock. For more information on Acceptto's CAS integration, visit https://apereo.github.io/cas/6.1.x/mfa/Acceptto-Authentication.html

About Acceptto

Acceptto is a transformative cybersecurity company that is driving a paradigm shift in passwordless solutions for the enterprise. Our AIML powered Continuous Behavioral AuthenticationTM technology analyzes and verifies user identity, inferring contextual data such as device and browser attributes, spatiotemporal velocity, user behavior, and network context and anomaly detection signals, etc. to detect and prevent identity access fraud across the enterprise and their end consumers. We deliver the smartest, most resilient and evasion-proof identity validation technology commercially available today for physical, web, mobile, cloud and IoT devices. Acceptto is headquartered in Portland, USA with offices in Lisbon, Portugal, and Vancouver, Canada, serving global active customers in healthcare, education, and financial services. For more information, visit https://www.acceptto.com/ .

