Acceptto Named 2019 SINET 16 Innovator Award Winner

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptto , the leading provider of Continuous Behavioral Authentication, has been selected as a 2019 SINET 16 Innovator award winner. SINET, a prestigious cybersecurity organization, evaluated hundreds of emerging cybersecurity companies to select the 16 most innovative companies, known as the SINET 16 Innovators .

Combined with the weakness of existing user identity and access controls already in place, organizations need to drive a transformative shift in cybersecurity by adopting Continuous Behavioral Authentication™ versus today's traditional binary authentication. This leverages immutable identity characteristics truly unique to each individual in its context, effectively rendering passwords completely obsolete. Acceptto is the industry's first solution providing technology to develop an innovative, patented Biobehavioral™ authentication platform that continuously monitors and manages access to cyber resources. The company was selected to this year's SINET 16 Innovators for its industry-leading technology which analyses and verifies user identity and behavior by inferring contextual data.

"The time is now for a transformative shift away from passwords and rudimentary multi-factor (MFA) authentication solutions. Not only do they impose significant friction through a variety of temporary and binary controls, they all still prove ineffective to safeguard against identity spoofing and credential stuffing attacks," said Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto. "Being recognized as a SINET 16 Innovator is a testament to our continued commitment to eliminating reliance on such weak and outdated controls and instead continuously analyse behaviors and definitively verify legitimate user identity access across cloud, mobile, web and IoT devices, even post-authentication."

Entries were evaluated in a two-stage process by the SINET Showcase Judging Committee, which is comprised of 100 cybersecurity professionals, including chief security information officers from leading organizations worldwide, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, and distinguished venture capital firms. The winning companies represent a range of solution providers that deliver cutting-edge technologies to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool of 161 applicants from eighteen countries.

"Congratulations to this year's SINET 16 Innovators, who are emerging as leaders in their field, and paving the way for critical security advancements across industries," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "Since the award program launched 11 years ago, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology companies with revenues under $15 million has become more and more competitive. We are proud to play a role in increasing the awareness of these technologies and look forward to watching these companies continue to grow and innovate."

This year's winners will present their solutions on stage at the SINET Showcase in front of 350 attendees, including investors, buyers of cyber solutions and policymakers. The event will take place on November 6-7, 2019, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Acceptto is a transformative cybersecurity company that is driving a paradigm shift in identity access management. Our AIML powered Continuous Behavioral AuthenticationTM technology analyzes and verifies user identity, inferring contextual data such as device and browser attributes, spatiotemporal velocity, user behavior, and network context and anomaly detection signals, etc. to detect and prevent identity access fraud across the enterprise and their end consumers. We deliver the smartest, most resilient and evasion-proof identity validation technology commercially available today for physical, web, mobile, cloud and IoT devices. Acceptto is headquartered in Portland, USA with offices in Lisbon, Portugal, and Vancouver, Canada, serving global active customers in healthcare, education, and financial services. For more information, visit https://www.acceptto.com/ .

