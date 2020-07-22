Acceptto Onboards Security Veteran Dr. John Zangardi to Board of Technical and Strategic Advisory

PORTLAND, Ore., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptto , the leader in passwordless continuous authentication and technology, today welcomes Dr. John Zangardi, former CIO for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to its Board of Technical and Strategic Advisory.

"Dr. Zangardi is a distinguished public sector leader, a cybersecurity expert, and a transformational leader responsible for modernizing cyber infrastructure, streamlining the Authorization to Operate (ATO) process, and moving rapidly to adopt hybrid and multi-cloud at both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense," said Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO at Acceptto. "His expansive knowledge will be of great assistance to our team as we continue to implement deployments within the public and private sectors."

Dr. Zangardi is currently the president of Redhorse Corporation and previously worked at Leidos as a senior vice president responsible for business initiatives and strategic partnerships. Prior to that he served for over three decades in government where he concluded with a presidential appointment as the CIO for the DHS.

"Whether your organization is a small business or a large enterprise, cybersecurity and controlling access will always be a top priority. As a three-time CIO of large federal organizations, I recognize that the frequency of data breaches is increasing," said Dr. John Zangardi. "It is just a matter of time before our credentials and personally identifiable information (PII) are compromised. The right steps to protecting credentials and PII start with a paradigm shift from the decades-old identity access management practices that are proven insufficient. We need a platform that provides continuous authentication and is built on a robust AI/ML powered risk engine. Acceptto delivers the right security controls to protect against data breaches and ensures the right individuals are able to access required information when needed."

Inclusion within Gartner Market Guide 2020: User Authentication

To echo Dr. John Zangardi's thoughts, Acceptto is pleased to announce that the company's flagship product, It'sMe™ , has been identified as an Analytics-Centric Authentication solution by Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, as a Representative Vendor in its 2020 Market Guide for User Authentication1. Authored by Ant Allan, Tricia Phillips, Kaoru Yano, and David Mahdi, the Market Guide provides a deeper look into the state of user authentication. It offers security and risk management leaders a resource to evaluate vendors' capabilities.

"Our continued efforts and momentum in providing the best authentication technology to the market continues as we deliver state of the art AIML powered solutions to our clients and technology partners," said Shahidzadeh. "It'sMe™ brings a unique approach to delivering a passwordless authentication experience through intelligent Continuous Behavioral Authentication across web, mobile, cloud and IoT."

It'sMe™ verifies and authenticates all users with intelligent adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to authorize access to applications in real-time and anywhere including post-authorization. By relying on behavior modeling, machine learning and expert systems, it prevents hackers from accessing and stealing sensitive data even if user passwords are compromised.

To learn more about Acceptto or It'sMe™, please visit www.acceptto.com .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Acceptto

Acceptto is a transformative cybersecurity company driving a paradigm shift in passwordless solutions for enterprises. Our AIML powered Continuous Behavioral Authentication™ technology analyzes and verifies user digital identity, behavior, and contextual data to detect anomalies, and prevent identity access fraud across the enterprise and end consumers. Our company delivers the smartest, most resilient identity access management technology commercially available today for web, mobile, cloud and IoT devices. Acceptto is headquartered in Portland, USA with offices in Lisbon, Portugal, and Vancouver, Canada, serving global active customers in healthcare, education and financial services. For more information visit https://www.acceptto.com/ .

