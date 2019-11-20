Acceptto's Continuous Behavioral Authentication™ Verified as Citrix Ready.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptto today announced that its Continuous Behavioral Authentication solution has been verified as Citrix Ready. The Citrix Ready Program is a technology partner program that offers robust testing, verification, and joint marketing for Digital Workspace, Networking, and Analytics solutions--with over 30,000 verifications listed in the Citrix Ready Marketplace.

The Citrix Ready Program makes it easy for customers to identify complementary products and solutions that can enhance Citrix environments. Customers can be confident that Acceptto is Citrix Ready, and can be trusted to work effectively with Citrix Workspace to proactively increase authentication requirements for unprecedented or unexpected access attempts—while simultaneously reducing friction and enhancing productivity for well-behaved users.

"As a member of the Citrix Ready Program, we are able to offer customers intelligent solutions that combine our Continuous Behavioral Authentication™ with Citrix® Workspace™ and Citrix networking solutions," said Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO at Acceptto. "The offering demonstrates our plans to work closely with Citrix partners and clients, through the Citrix Ready partner ecosystem, and provide the highest-level platform trust while minimizing friction for good users."

"Acceptto's solution, which has been tested and validated as Citrix Ready, is integrated with Citrix solutions to address the chronic risk and cost of binary authentication like passwords, 2FA and MFA (including biometrics)," said John Panagulias, Director, Citrix Ready. "Offering a password-less, context aware, risk-based authorization and, most importantly, UBA based post-authorization, it's continuous behavioral authentication unleashes the power of Citrix while delivering a higher level of platform trusts."

Traditional binary authentication such as usernames and passwords, 2FA and MFA solutions including biometrics represent real vulnerabilities. Authentication should not be treated as a discrete event with a start and end with a simple yes or no, but as a continuum, including post-authorization.

Acceptto leverages a mixture of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AIML), expert systems and SMEs to classify, detect and model behavior; and assign real-time risk scores to continuously validate user identities prior, during and post-authorization. Acceptto offers continuous authentication and risk-based assessment to authorize or deny access to resources such as workstations, websites, databases, or financial transactions.

Acceptto is the industry's first solution providing technology to develop a Biobehavioral™ authentication that continuously monitors and manages access to cyber resources. For more information, please visit https://www.acceptto.com/.

About Acceptto

Acceptto is a transformative cyber security company that is driving a paradigm shift in identity access management. Our AIML powered Continuous Behavioral AuthenticationTM technology analyzes and verifies user identity, inferring contextual data such as device and browser attributes, spatiotemporal velocity, user habits, and network anomaly detection signals, etc. to detect and prevent identity access fraud across the enterprise and their end consumers. We deliver the smartest, most resilient and evasion-proof identity validation technology commercially available today for physical, web, mobile, cloud and IoT devices. Acceptto is headquartered in Portland, USA with offices in Lisbon, Portugal, and Vancouver, Canada, serving global active customers in healthcare, education, and financial services.

Media contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Acceptto

Acceptto@luminapr.com

(408) 896-3307

SOURCE Acceptto

Related Links

https://www.acceptto.com/

