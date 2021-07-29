Accern Announces Addition of Morningstar Global Equity Research to Its Leading No-Code Platform

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern Corporation, a leading no-code, artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced the addition of Morningstar's global equity research to its platform. Morningstar is a leading provider of independent investment research, with a team of more than 120 equity analysts providing fundamental research on over 1,500 global companies. With the addition of Morningstar, wealth management firms will be able to better identify equity investment ideas for client portfolios and clearly communicate more personalized recommendations to clients.

The integration with Morningstar Global Equity Research brings value to financial services teams by enabling them to:

Make better informed investment decisions through buy and sell signals

Communicate with clients clearly through research and analysis on global equities

Complement existing services with independent research

Additionally, financial data teams will be able to use the research to build AI use cases and analyze unstructured data through natural language processing, which can create workflow efficiencies and reduce time to insight. This will allow investors, analysts, wealth and portfolio managers to easily monitor key themes in real-time, as well as identify financial market risks and opportunities.

"With the rapid rise of unstructured content, Accern is committed to helping our customers more easily extract the insights they're searching for, using AI models trained specifically for finance", said Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Accern. "The commitment of financial firms like Morningstar to fundamental research empowers financial professionals to make more-informed investment decisions, evaluate investment ideas, and monitor their performance."

"Morningstar stands unique in our commitment to providing research that delivers an objective view on investments from the investor's perspective. We're looking forward to bringing these independent insights to more wealth managers through Accern's platform, ultimately empowering success for their end clients," said Marc DeMoss, head of research products for Morningstar.

Accern's platform is used by leading financial services firms to analyze millions of structured and unstructured data points more quickly and seamlessly, and in real-time. The platform was created to provide asset managers, insurers, hedge funds, and other financial services professionals with access to data points that can strongly influence investment decisions and are otherwise unavailable. The addition of Morningstar Global Equity Research is a major step forward for the firm as it expands the data sources and use cases that customers can benefit from.

About Accern:

Accern enhances AI workflows for financial service enterprises with a no-code data science platform. Researchers, business analysts, data science teams, and portfolio managers use Accern to build and deploy Natural Language Processing (NLP) models with artificial intelligence (AI). The results are that companies cut costs, generate better risk and investment insights, and experience a 24x productivity gain with our industry-leading NLP solutions. Allianz, IBM, and Jefferies utilize Accern to build and deploy AI solutions powered by our adaptive NLP and forecasting features. For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit accern.com

