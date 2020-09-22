Accern Announces Strategic Data Partnership with Crux Informatics

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern Corporation is a leading no-code, artificial intelligence (AI) company that allows technical and non-technical users to build AI-powered solutions. Powered by Accern's adaptive NLP and forecasting models, teams can easily build AI solutions that unlock actionable insights hidden in unstructured and structured data. The company today announced that it has partnered with Crux Informatics to deliver data to consumers faster, more efficiently, and in a more cost-effective way. The partnership will allow financial service enterprises to access Accern's AI-generated analytics through a streamlined process and with a flexible delivery range of API to Cloud Warehouse formats.

Accern's AI use cases on the Crux platform gives consumers access to clean data with specific insights that include but are not limited to:

Credit insights and analytics

Environmental, social, governance (ESG) insights and analytics

Financial filings insights and analytics

With the rapid rise of unstructured content in the Internet today, businesses and companies recognize that they need to accelerate the process of extracting unique data from the sea of information to ensure they maintain a competitive front. The Accern-Crux partnership brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, data delivery and deployment, and operational risk management to help support clients obtain clean data at scale.

"Accern is committed to providing our customers with their preferred way of integrating our AI use cases into their business workflows," said Kumesh Aroomoogan, CEO of Accern. "Crux has proven that they have the expertise in data validation and delivery and can provide first-class, operations and technical support in ensuring that data remain clean and delivered on time to our customers."

"We are excited to be working with Accern to deliver their AI-generated analytics to a broad range of customers. For years, data suppliers have had to face alone the friction involved in delivering and operating data feeds for customers. Crux presents a reliable alternative to the old way of doing things and an accelerant to how suppliers conduct business," said Michael Rude, Head of Go to Market at Crux Informatics. "Our data delivery and operations service offers 24×7 oversight of the data, and our flexible, future-proof set of data delivery channels ensures that Accern gets their data into their customers' hands quickly and easily. We are proud that Accern puts its trust in Crux's technology, operational expertise and service excellence."

To inquire about Accern's datasets on Crux's platform, visit: https://info.cruxinformatics.com/accerndatasets

About Accern:

Accern enhances AI workflows for financial service enterprises with a no-code data science platform. Researchers, business analysts, data science teams, and portfolio managers use Accern to build and deploy Natural Language Processing (NLP) models with artificial intelligence (AI). The results are that companies cut costs, generate better risk and investment insights, and experience a 24x productivity gain with our industry-leading NLP solutions. Allianz, IBM, and Jefferies utilize Accern to build and deploy AI solutions powered by our adaptive NLP and forecasting features. For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit accern.com

About CruxInformatics:

Crux Informatics helps data suppliers accelerate delivery of any data product, in any format, to any end-customer destination. Its Crux Deliver managed service offers a simple, reliable and affordable solution to expand delivery and operations of their data products to customers. With ready-made API, cloud warehouse integrations, querying capabilities and operational support teams, data suppliers can leverage Crux infrastructure to scale the complex and resource intensive process of delivering data and help prevent sending data with potential errors to customers. Crux actively delivers and manages over 10K datasets from partnerships with over 100 data suppliers.

