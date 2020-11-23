Accern Upgrades No-Code, AI Platform with Powerful, Advanced Features for Financial Services

Built with the user experience in mind, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) development platform enhances business users' and data scientists' workflows. Business users can expect a 24x productivity gain and greater insights to aid risk and investment insights through natural language processing (NLP), while data scientists will be able to build AI use cases 75x faster with Accern's no-code AI functionalities.

The main features include:

Click-through User Interface (UI), providing users a clear and transparent, five-step process to build custom AI use cases.

Largest Collection of Unstructured Text Data, allowing users to choose from over 1 billion global public news sites and blogs, Dow Jones, Naviga, Factset, Morningstar, and multiple social media sources.

Flexible Data Connectors, allowing users to integrate their own data sets and internal documents like PDF, CSV, HTML, JSON, and more.

Largest Finance Taxonomy with over 10 million keywords, allowing users to auto-tag and filter their data on financial securities, companies, products, executives, themes, events and more.

Powerful NLP Models for Finance, providing users highly accurate, pre-trained adaptive NLP models to accelerate their AI efforts for financial service use cases.

Advanced NLP Model Trainer, allowing users to retrain any of Accern ' s NLP models on their data or Accern ' s data.

Multiple Export Functions, providing users the flexibility to export their AI use cases into their existing workflows such as Snowflake, ElasticSearch, Amazon S3, Microsoft PowerBI, Kibana and more.

For a detailed list of all features, visit www.accern.com.

"With our goal to help financial services accelerate AI adoption, we are democratizing AI by bringing down barriers to building and deploying AI use cases at scale," said Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-founder and CEO of Accern. "Previously, customers needed expert data scientists and engineers to spend months building AI use cases for their organizations. We want to enable anyone within financial organizations to automate their workflows and decision-making processes through AI-driven use cases. With Accern's No-Code AI platform, this can now be done within minutes."

Accern enhances artificial intelligence (AI) workflows for financial service enterprises with a no-code AI platform. Data science, product, and technology teams use Accern to build and deploy AI use cases powered by adaptive natural language processing (NLP) and forecasting features. The results are that companies cut costs, generate better risk and investment insights, and experience a 24x productivity gain with our industry-leading AI use cases. Allianz, IBM, and Jefferies are utilizing Accern to accelerate innovation. For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit accern.com

