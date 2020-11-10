Accern Wins The Best AI Platform Award at the 6th Annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern Corporation, a leading no-code, Artificial Intelligence (AI) company is honored to announce that its No-Code AI platform has been named the winner for Best AI Platform. Accern's No-Code AI platform was selected and recognized as the best out of 21 finalists in the Best AI Platform category.

The Benzinga Global Fintech finalists comprise of 250 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives across 26 categories who are creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space. From well-established companies to the newest startups, the group is providing the most innovative solutions in payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy.

"Receiving this respected award from Benzinga reflects on Accern's continued commitment to innovation and impact within the financial services industry," said Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-founder and CEO of Accern. "Our goal is to continue the democratization of AI and accelerate innovation for enterprises through a no-code AI platform."

Accern provides an AI-powered software-as-a-service (SAAS) based solution for financial services enterprises. The platform enables technical and non-technical business end users to accelerate innovation by implementing AI within their workflows, without writing a single line of code. Financial teams reap a 24x gain in productivity and greater risk and investment insights through natural language processing (NLP) solutions.

About Accern:

Accern enhances AI workflows for financial service enterprises with a no-code data science platform. Researchers, business analysts, data science teams, and portfolio managers use Accern to build and deploy adaptive Natural Language Processing (NLP) models with artificial intelligence (AI). The results are that companies cut costs, generate better risk and investment insights, and experience a 24x productivity gain with our industry-leading NLP solutions. Allianz, IBM, and Jefferies utilize Accern to build and deploy AI solutions powered by our adaptive NLP and forecasting features. For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit accern.com

