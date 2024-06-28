Accertify's Stuart Mann Re-Elected to Merchant Risk Council Global Board of Directors

ITASCA, Ill., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accertify, Inc., a leading fraud prevention provider, today announced that Stuart Mann, Director of Global Fraud & Account Protection Product Management, has been re-elected to the Global Board of Directors of the Merchant Risk Council (MRC).

The MRC is a global non-profit membership association that brings together eCommerce payments and fraud prevention professionals from merchants, solution providers, and law enforcement agencies to share strategies for making the eCommerce ecosystem safer and more profitable. The Global Board of Directors is elected by the MRC's merchant members and is responsible for driving the organization's strategic direction.

"The MRC plays a vital role in fostering collaboration and education in the payments and fraud prevention space," said Mann. "The Merchant members vote on who sits on the Global Board of Directors and therefore I am extremely thankful and honored to be re-elected to continue working with this dynamic group of industry leaders. I look forward to contributing to its mission of driving effective solutions for merchants worldwide."

Mann brings over 15 years of experience in eCommerce payments and fraud prevention to the board, including nine years at Accertify where he currently leads product management for the company's Fraud & Abuse prevention and Account Protection solutions. He has spoken at numerous industry conferences as a thought leader on payments and fraud trends.

"We are thrilled to have Stuart continue to represent Accertify on the MRC Global Board," said Julie Fergerson, CEO of the MRC. "His deep expertise and commitment to innovation will be invaluable as we work to support our members in navigating the evolving risks and opportunities in eCommerce."

Accertify has been a supporter of the MRC's mission since its inception, with team members serving on the Global Board and Regional Advisory Boards in Europe, APAC and North America.

About Accertify

Accertify, Inc., is a leading provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to customers spanning diverse industries worldwide. Accertify's suite of products and services helps e-commerce companies grow their business by driving down the total cost of fraud, simplifying business processes, and ultimately increasing revenue. To learn more about Accertify, visit www.accertify.com.

About the MRC

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting payments and fraud prevention professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 750+ companies, including merchants and solution providers, it provides education on fraud prevention, payment optimization, and risk management. For more information visit MRC.

Contact:

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

Office: (321) 473-7407

[email protected]

SOURCE Accertify, Inc.