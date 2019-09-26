ACCESS Community Capital Fund Awarded Aprio Good Governance for All Award for 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio Inc., Canada's most trusted provider of board portal software, announced today that ACCESS Community Capital Fund, a microfinance lender that facilitates small loans to help individuals and new Canadians start businesses, has been awarded the Aprio Good Governance for All Award for 2019.

The Aprio Good Governance for All Award recognizes a deserving not-for-profit with board portal software to help the organization better engage their board directors and run their board meetings more simply and securely. The winner of the Good Governance for All Award earns Aprio software for three years, for free.

"All available funding and donations into ACCESS are dedicated to the business of helping clients achieve their goals," said Jess Merber, ACCESS Board Chair. "The organization will greatly benefit from having a board portal to save time preparing for monthly board meetings, and to provide a safe and secure online location for board information, which includes details on loan applications. It's also important that we're making board communication convenient for our volunteer directors and to help us recruit new directors."

"ACCESS is at an important moment in our growth and any operations efficiency we gain will help us achieve our ambitious goals to expand our impact in the community," said Ryan Hollinrake, ACCESS Executive Director. "I look forward to using Aprio to free up my time to focus more on working with our clients, collaborating with partner organizations, and moving forward with our fundraising."

Serving the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton, ACCESS Community Capital Fund is a non-profit organization that helps promising new small businesses gain access to financing not available through other sources. Most ACCESS loans go to internationally-trained newcomers to Canada to help finance their small business growth and further training.

"Aprio's mission is to make good governance simple and affordable for every organization," said Ian Warner, President and CEO of Aprio Inc. "ACCESS Community Capital Fund is an extraordinary example of a small not-for-profit with a big impact on new Canadians and small businesses in Ontario. We're thrilled that our technology can streamline their boards' efforts and support their community goals."

Good Governance for All nominations were open to both Canadian and US not-for-profit organizations and the winner was chosen earlier this month. Past winners include InspireHealth, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), and Canuck Place pediatric hospice.

Aprio makes good governance simple and affordable. The Aprio board portal helps organizations large and small to efficiently run board meetings, keep directors up to date, and keep information secure. Aprio provides premium features without premium pricing, all delivered with unmatched service. Our simplicity and affordability make us the first choice of credit unions, financial institutions, health organizations, crown corporations, non-profits, and public companies across North America. Founded in 2003, Aprio is proud of our reputation for the best customer experience in our industry. Visit www.aprioboardportal.com to learn more.

