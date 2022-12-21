Access Control as a Service Global Market Report 2022: Adoption of ACaaS as Cost-Effective and Flexible Solution Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Access Control as a Service Market (ACaaS) by Access Control Models (RBAC, DAC), Service Type (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid), Cloud Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Government, Retail) Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global access control as a service market was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The rise in demand for access control as a service is also attributed to an increase in the adoption of ACaaS from businesses at multiple locations that use ACaaS for centralized operations.

Private Cloud Deployment Model: To grow at the highest CAGR of access control as a service market by 2027.

The private cloud segment of the ACaaS market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Private cloud is a flexible and reliable framework of computing services offered over either the internet or private and internal networks. Also, the services delivered over private cloud infrastructure meet all regulatory compliances and can be shared by multiple end-users. Owing to this, many medium and large-scale companies are highly investing and demanding private cloud based ACaaS over public cloud. These factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for private cloud based ACaaS in near future.

Residential vertical: Expected to grow at the second highest CAGR of access control as a service market by 2027.

The residential vertical segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the commercial application segment is mainly attributed to the increasing theft and burglary rates rising globally, security is becoming a major concern for individuals, residential complexes, and private residential buildings. Also, technological advancement in the residential sector as smart homes are gaining traction is paying the way for the ACaaS market.

The Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR in 2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the Factors such as the increased focus of manufacturing firms on optimum safety and security; tight government regulations related to workplace and personnel safety; and stringent quality control standards required to be followed by companies from commercial, residential, and industrial manufacturing unit's industries accelerate the demand of ACaaS in Asia Pacific. Also, The technological and economic advancements in the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the overall demand for security systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Adoption of IoT-Based Security Systems and Cloud Computing Platforms

Rising Number of Smart Infrastructure and Smart City Projects

Adoption of ACaaS for Centralized Operations by Businesses That Operate at Multiple Locations

Restraints

Security and Privacy Concerns Related to Unauthorized Access and Data Breach in Access Control Environment

Opportunities

Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Countries

Adoption of ACaaS as Cost-Effective and Flexible Solution

Challenges

Availability of Free Access Control Services

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Access Control Models

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Discretionary Access Control (DAC)

6.3 Mandatory Access Control (MAC)

6.3.1 Mac is Considered Most Secure Access Control Model

6.4 Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)

6.5 Rule-Based Access Control

6.6 Attribute-Based Access Control

6.7 Risk-Adaptive Access Control

6.8 Identity-Based Access Control (IBAC)

7 Access Control as a Service Market, by Service Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hosted Services

7.2.1 Quick, Easy, and Efficient Access Control

7.3 Managed Services

7.3.1 Third-Party Paid by End-users to Manage Access Control Platform

7.4 Hybrid Services

7.4.1 Combination of Hosted and Managed Access Control

8 Access Control as a Service Market, by Cloud Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Public Cloud

8.2.1 Authorization Completely Controlled by Data Owner

8.3 Private Cloud

8.3.1 Single Tenant Cloud Architecture

8.4 Hybrid Cloud

8.4.1 Provides Flexibility of Using Either Private or Public Cloud, Depending on Computing Needs and Changes in Cost

9 Access Control as a Service Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Manufacturing and Industrial

9.4 Government

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Education

9.7 Residential

9.8 Transportation

9.9 Retail

10 Access Control as a Service Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AMAG Technology, Inc.

Assa Abloy Ab

Brivo Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Cloudastructure Inc.

Datawatch Systems

Dormakaba Holding Ag

Dsx Access Systems, Inc.

Feenics Inc.

Forcefield Systems

Gallagher Security Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Identiv, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Kastle Systems

Kisi Inc.

M3T Corporation

Servsys, Inc.

Spectra Technovision ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Stanley Security (Securitas Technology)

Telcred Ab

Thales

Vanderbilt Industries

Vector Security

Zkteco Co., Limited

