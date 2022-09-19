Access Control as a Service Market Size to Grow by USD 3.63 billion, Growing Awareness about Sophisticated Data Security Threats to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Access Control As A Service Market by Type (managed service and hosted service) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the access control as a service market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.63 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Access Control as a Service Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: The growing awareness of sophisticated data security threats is driving the growth of the market. The rising concerns regarding data security are driving the demand for ACaaS. Organizations use ACaaS owing to its inherent cyber-risk management capabilities. This enables organizations to focus on their core business goals and reduce unnecessary expenditures, while all risk management responsibilities are handled by ACaaS solutions.

The rising concerns regarding data security are driving the demand for ACaaS. Organizations use ACaaS owing to its inherent cyber-risk management capabilities. This enables organizations to focus on their core business goals and reduce unnecessary expenditures, while all risk management responsibilities are handled by ACaaS solutions. Market Challenge: Lack of technological awareness is challenging the growth of the market. The rate of adoption and implementation of ACaaS globally has been low initially due to the lack of awareness about advanced systems among industries and organizations, especially in emerging economies. Thus, the lack of awareness of this technology hinders the implementation of this solution and, in turn, restricts the growth of the global market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The access control as a service market report is segmented by type (managed service and hosted service) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for access control as a service market in North America.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report

Vendor Landscape

The access control as a service market is fragmented, with the presence of many large multinational vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendors are identified based on their revenue from software licensing; focus areas; services; and market dominance in terms of geographical presence, product portfolio, financials, and R&D. Several vendors have established a strong presence in the market. The market also has small-scale and niche players owing to the potential of the growing and untapped SME market, primarily in emerging economies. The potential to attain market leadership is driving the competition among vendors. Hence, the market is expected to witness an increase in M&A.

Some Companies Mentioned

ASSA ABLOY AB

Brivo Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Centrify Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudastructure Inc.

Datawatch Systems Inc.

Dormakaba International Holding AG

Feenics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

M3T Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Okta Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Ping Identity Holding Corp.

SecureAuth Corp.

Thales Group

Vector Security Inc

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market share is expected to increase by USD 57.76 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market size is predicted to surge by USD 10.19 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Access Control as a Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASSA ABLOY AB, Brivo Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., Datawatch Systems Inc., Dormakaba International Holding AG, Feenics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M3T Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Holding Corp., SecureAuth Corp., Thales Group, and Vector Security Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Managed service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Managed service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Managed service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Managed service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Managed service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hosted service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hosted service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ASSA ABLOY AB

Exhibit 93: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview



Exhibit 94: ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus

10.4 Brivo Inc.

Exhibit 97: Brivo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Brivo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Brivo Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 100: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Centrify Corp.

Exhibit 105: Centrify Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Centrify Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Centrify Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Datawatch Systems Inc.

Exhibit 108: Datawatch Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Datawatch Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Datawatch Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Motorola Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 120: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Vector Security Inc

Exhibit 129: Vector Security Inc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Vector Security Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Vector Security Inc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio