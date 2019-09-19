Access Control Group Releases New Feature for Product Vital

"Maintenance is just as crucial to an operation as the equipment they fix," said Access CEO Arun Patel. "We developed Vital with the goal to help rental fleets capture hour meters and track their assets via GPS. However, there was money on the table for dealers and fleet managers to also manage their maintenance processes. With that in mind, we looked for a way to facilitate the communication between managers, operators, and maintenance , while serving as a device to set up schedules to take care of the equipment before it breaks."

Multiple automated PM scheduling can now be set up with Vital per recommendation of equipment manufacturers to ensure managers receive reminders before maintenance is due. Dealers can now keep track of those reminders via our cloud platform, AssetPro 360 , and send those alerts to service managers that rented their vehicles. Once maintenance is performed, it can be synced with your business system.

Managers can now request service right from the equipment, eliminating precious time for filling out reports. The request is sent to the desired personnel, that receive the alert via email or SMS.

With those reminders, operations will be able to lower avoidable downtime, keep all equipment in good condition and save on budgeted break down. Vital's new feature makes investing in telematics not only affordable but also attainable.

About Access Control Group

Access Control Group is the practical and affordable one-source telematics solution to managing any forklift, plant equipment, GSE, batteries, and chargers.

