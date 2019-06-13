Access Control Group Releases Two-In-One Asset and Battery Monitoring System

"While most organizations already use telematics to monitor assets, battery management has been a less adopted practice despite the growing need to do so," said Access CEO Arun Patel. "We didn't want an operation to have to choose between monitoring their EV versus IC assets, so we created a way to make both possible by using a single device that operates on WiFi or cell connectivity."

Hour tracking and engine run time are crucial data points that most fleet managers must collect to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles and increase the overall productivity of their fleet. Using these data points, CellTrac works with AssetPro 360 to provide usage patterns that can pinpoint high and low usage times so fleet managers can plan usage and fleet distribution accurately.

With the average battery fleet investment coming in around $6,000, batteries are becoming just as important to maintain as the assets they power. By combining the ability to track battery vitals with asset run time, Access is making it possible to monitor both for less than the cost of some asset trackers alone.

By lowering the upfront investment costs and maximizing the ROI of CellTrac, Access has made investing in telematics for any kind of asset and battery not only affordable but also attainable for the majority of supply chain operations.

About Access Control Group

Access Control Group is the practical and affordable one-source telematics solution to managing any forklift, plant equipment, GSE, batteries or chargers.

