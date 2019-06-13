Access Control Group Releases Two-In-One Asset and Battery Monitoring System
Cutting edge telematics provider adds asset monitoring capabilities to battery management product, CellTrac, making battery and asset management accessible and affordable
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Control Group (Access) today announced revolutionary updates to its wireless battery management device, CellTrac. The latest updates now make it possible for CellTrac to collect meter hours, engine run time and GPS location data on any internal combustion (IC) or electric vehicle (EV) in addition to key battery data CellTrac already collected such as voltage, current, temperature and more. These updates make it possible for fleet managers to use one device to manage both electric and fossil fueled fleets, saving organizations around $400 per asset after eliminating asset-only telematics systems. All of the data CellTrac collects from batteries and equipment can then be reviewed in Access' business management cloud platform, AssetPro 360, in order to identify and prevent problems before they arise, for a comprehensive solution to achieving a healthier battery and equipment fleet.
"While most organizations already use telematics to monitor assets, battery management has been a less adopted practice despite the growing need to do so," said Access CEO Arun Patel. "We didn't want an operation to have to choose between monitoring their EV versus IC assets, so we created a way to make both possible by using a single device that operates on WiFi or cell connectivity."
Hour tracking and engine run time are crucial data points that most fleet managers must collect to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles and increase the overall productivity of their fleet. Using these data points, CellTrac works with AssetPro 360 to provide usage patterns that can pinpoint high and low usage times so fleet managers can plan usage and fleet distribution accurately.
With the average battery fleet investment coming in around $6,000, batteries are becoming just as important to maintain as the assets they power. By combining the ability to track battery vitals with asset run time, Access is making it possible to monitor both for less than the cost of some asset trackers alone.
By lowering the upfront investment costs and maximizing the ROI of CellTrac, Access has made investing in telematics for any kind of asset and battery not only affordable but also attainable for the majority of supply chain operations.
About Access Control Group
Access Control Group is the practical and affordable one-source telematics solution to managing any forklift, plant equipment, GSE, batteries or chargers.
