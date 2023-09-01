Access Control Hardware Market to Reach $231.3 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 8.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The access control hardware market is driven by factors, including the adoption of smart homes and smart building systems, increasing urbanization and infrastructure development, and the proliferation of mobile access control solutions.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Access Control Hardware Market, by Type (Electronic Locks, Readers, Controllers, and Others), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense & Aerospace, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global access control hardware market generated $108.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $231.3 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/160559

Access control hardware involves the devices and components utilized for the regulation and management of entry into buildings, rooms, or specific zones within a facility. These systems are developed to improve security by permitting or prohibiting access to authorized personnel while preventing unauthorized individuals from gaining entry. Access control hardware finds application across diverse settings, such as commercial buildings, offices, governmental establishments, educational institutions, and residential properties. The primary objective of access control hardware is to govern and sanction entry or usage in accordance with pre-established permissions, which may involve either granting or withholding access for individuals or user groups.

Prime determinants of growth

The Access control hardware market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the integration of smart homes and intelligent building systems, the rise in urbanization and infrastructure development. However, high initial costs pose a restraint to the growth of the access control hardware market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the market for access control hardware is expected to benefit from the widespread adoption of mobile access control solutions.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $108.3 million Market Size in 2032 $231.3 million CAGR 8.0 % No. of Pages in Report 241 Segments covered Type, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers · Adoption of smart homes and smart building systems · Increasing urbanization and infrastructure development Opportunities Mobile access control solutions Restraints High initial costs

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the access control hardware market, as the implementation of strict lockdown measures and social distancing protocols presented challenges for businesses and organizations in managing physical access to their premises, leading many companies to halt or delay their infrastructure projects and resulting in a temporary slowdown in demand for access control hardware.

However, the need for touchless access solutions and enhanced security measures in response to the pandemic led to a growing interest in biometric and mobile-based access control systems, and as businesses gradually resumed operations, there was an increasing focus on contactless entry options to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

The electronic locks segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period-

Based on type, the electronic locks segment accounted for more than one-third of the total revenue in the global access control hardware market in 2022, and it is expected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.02% from 2023 to 2032. The growth of electronic locks is being driven by the increasing integration of biometric authentication, which provides higher security and convenience.

Buy This Report (241 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/access-control-hardware-market/purchase-options

The BFSI segment is projected to retain the lion's share by 2032.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment emerged as the market leader in the global access control hardware market in 2022, holding the highest market share of nearly one-fourth of the revenue. This segment is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period and is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 9.77% from 2023 to 2032. The remarkable growth of the BFSI segment can be attributed to several factors. Access control systems are essential for the security of banks and financial institutions. They help to prevent unauthorized access to restricted areas, which can protect against theft, fraud, and other security threats.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific dominated the access control hardware market revenue in 2022, representing more than one-third of the global market share. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 9.01% from 2023 to 2032. The marker growth across Asia-Pacific is driven by factors that the region has been witnessing rapid economic growth, urbanization, and industrialization, leading to an increased demand for access control hardware to secure buildings, infrastructure, and data centers.

Leading Market Players: -

Bosch Security System Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Southco, Inc.

Suprema Inc.

Thales Group (Gemalto NV)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global access control hardware market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launches, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, integrations, and new product developments to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/160559

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

The global biometric sensors market size is expected to reach $3.31 billion by 2030 from $1.16 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The global smart home hardware market size was valued at $72.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $213.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2032.

The global professional audio equipment market was valued at $17.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global home automation and controls market was valued at $52,982.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $156,586.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.05% from 2022 to 2031.

The global home security solutions market was valued at $48.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $121.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.56% from 2022 to 2030.

Door Access Control Readers Market Size, Share & Forecast | 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research