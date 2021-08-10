Access Control Systems (ACS) and Access Security Parking Integrated Solutions (ASPIS) mourn the passing of Harry Katsoudas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sympathy, and a resounding sense of loss, that we mourn the passing of Xarilaos (Harry) Katsoudas, founder of Access Security Parking Integrated Solutions (ASPIS). ASPIS, headquartered in Atlanta, is Georgia's leading installer of parking access and revenue control systems. ASPIS is one of the nation's largest installers of TIBA parking equipment within the United States.

"Harry's passion for this business was unparalleled. Harry was a great leader to his team who will carry on his legacy," said Chad Colony, CEO of Access Control Systems (ACS), which acquired ASPIS in July 2021. "Harry built a business with a strong reputation of being a customer-focused market leader in the parking segment while simultaneously providing a family atmosphere for his employees that he so dearly loved. The entire ASPIS team is committed to honoring Harry's memory by executing on those same principals for decades to come."

"The TIBA family is heartbroken over the passing of Harry. Harry was a titan in the industry and his voice in the parking industry will be greatly missed," said Chris Archer, Vice President of TIBA. "More than ever, TIBA is committed to supporting ASPIS and ACS to continue to build on the strong foundation and partnership that Harry developed over the last 13 years in the Atlanta market," added Archer.

As of July, ASPIS was acquired by ACS, which is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and has regional offices in Knoxville and Memphis, Tennessee.

