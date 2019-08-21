Access Fixtures Introduces a Bollard Light Spacing Guide

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, has introduced a comprehensive bollard light spacing guide which can be downloaded in PDF form . This guide was created in conjunction with the launch of several new bollard light styles with various optics, heights, and wattages. The guide enables customers to determine how close bollard lights should be placed from one to another while maintaining at least one footcandle. The new bollard light spacing guide includes all Access Fixtures bollard lights that emit white light including standard height bollard lights, 72" bollard lights and 90" bollard lights. Some of the bollard lights included on the spacing chart include the popular TEFA , CONA , and LUVO as well as new models such as CLYD and ARIE .

"When customers are purchasing bollard lights to illuminate paths, walkways and parking areas, the question most asked is how many bollard lights are required to maintain one footcandle of light," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Using photometric data for each bollard light, we were able to create a bollard light spacing guide that enables customers to compare bollard lights taking the guesswork out of bollard light spacing."

The specific light levels customers might need to meet can vary depending on the application. For example, it is recommended to use 5 footcandles of light outside building entrances, while 1 footcandle of light is considered acceptable on most walkways and in parking lots. Light levels and spacing recommendations vary due to many factors, including optics, shielding, bollard light height, and wattage. If you need to know the specific light levels you need to meet for your project, consult with your town or municipality for information about local lighting ordinances and requirements. For additional guidance on how to space bollard lights contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

