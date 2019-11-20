Access Fixtures Introduces Brackets and Mounts for Lighting

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, has introduced an introductory line of brackets and mounts for lighting. This launch includes three different bullhorn sizes , two round pole reducer tenons , and a 90 degree wall mount bracket arm . These mounts are for heavy duty commercial and industrial use as well as for home use such as with a backyard sports court package. Giving customers the opportunity to purchase mounting accessories separately allows customers to create truly custom lighting solutions that will meet their needs. These products are heavy duty, cost-effective, and ship quickly.

BRKT Single Tenon Slipfitter Wall Mounting Kit, 2-3/8″ Tenon BUHL 180 Degree Quad Bullhorn Mount

"These brackets and mounts are the first products in an upcoming extensive line of affordable mounting products to accompany your lighting project," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Bullhorns and tenons are versatile and can be used in sports lighting projects, arena lighting projects, and anywhere else you're using poles and multiple light fixtures."

BUHL 180-degree steel bullhorns come in three different sizes - two arms, three arms, and four arms. They are made of rugged steel and are powdercoated in a bronze finish. These bullhorns are perfect for mounting LED lights with slipfitters on a 2 ⅜" vertical tenon and they will not break or rust. The bullhorns are appropriate for use with 4" or 5" square steel poles but will also work in tandem with certain reducers. The BRKT wall mount is a durable, rugged steel mount that can be mounted on a wall or a wood pole according to customers' needs. This fixture also fits a 2 ⅜" vertical tenon. Finally, the TENN reducers are meant to convert 4" or 5" diameter poles into 2 ⅜" vertical tenons for use with bullhorns or slipfitters. These mounting brackets and tenons, like most Access Fixtures products, is guaranteed under a 5-year warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com .

Media Contact:

Clyde Porcella

229469@email4pr.com

800-468-9925

SOURCE Access Fixtures

Related Links

https://www.accessfixtures.com

