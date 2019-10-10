Access Fixtures Introduces New Heat Resistant Light Fixture

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, has introduced a new heat resistant linear fixture called the TMPI . This fixture is the first of its kind from Access Fixtures and was designed with maximum efficiency in mind. The fixture itself is extreme life and L70 rated for 187,000 hours. LED fixtures generally lose efficiency faster in higher temperatures but the TMPI fixture was built to withstand the heat with a durable die cast aluminum housing and top frame, and an IP66 rating. TMPI is a linear style fixture that can be mounted on walls or ceilings 12' - 25' above ground via surface mount, yoke mount, or adjustable bracket.

TMPI linear fixture dimensions TMPI Heat Resistant Linear Fixture

"This commercial grade linear fixture is designed for installation in areas with consistently high ambient temperatures up to 149 degrees Fahrenheit," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "The extreme durability of this fixture makes it a perfect choice for locations where air conditioning is seldom used or nonexistent, such as storage facilities and warehouses."

This fixture comes with a variety of features and options. TMPI automatically detects line voltages between 120v and 277v. This 90w fixture emits over 13,000 lumens from dedicated LED arrays with aluminum boards. The optics are type V, which means the fixture emits light in a wide pattern. TMPI is available with multiple options for maximum personalization. A choice of either 4000K or 5000K allows customers to alter the ambiance of a room. Choose from a clear polycarbonate lens or a softly diffused opalescent lens. Customers can also choose from optional surge protection, single fuse or double fuse, battery backup, and three mounting options. This fixture comes standard in a platinum finish but is also available with custom RAL option. TMPI, like most Access Fixtures luminaires, is guaranteed under a 5-year warranty.

