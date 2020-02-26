Access Fixtures Introduces New Heavy Duty Bollard Lights

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, has introduced two new styles of heavy duty bollard lights. The RUGD and the RUGO are rugged, durable bollard lights designed for commercial and hospitality settings. IP65 rated, the RUGD and the RUGO are protected against jetting water from all angles as well as dust-tight. With a die-cast aluminum housing and vandal-resistant screws, these bollard lights are ideal for high traffic areas. These bollard lights are also very simple to install with a versatile bolt pattern mounting plate and quick disconnect terminal block. Finally, these fixtures come with convenient lensing for different customer needs. The RUGD is available with a clear polycarbonate lens for added protection against vandalism, while the RUGO comes with a prismatic lens that reduces glare.

"These new bollard lights are versatile, sturdy, and long-lasting," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Their vandal-resistant features make them a great choice for hotels, restaurants, college campuses, and much more."

These bollard lights both have an 8" diameter circular base and stand at 36" tall. They are available in 4000K and are L70 rated at 54,000 hours. RUGD and RUGO are available in standard architectural bronze. An internal aluminum cone reflector distributes light in a Type V wide optic pattern. RUGD will emit 3,500 lumens and RUGO produces 2,822 lumens. Both of these bollard lights come with mounting templates and anchor bolts necessary for installation. .ies files are available for these fixtures upon request. These fixtures, like many Access Fixtures products, have a 5-year limited warranty that protects against manufacturing defects.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com .

