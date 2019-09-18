Access Fixtures Introduces New High Bay That Minimizes Glare

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, has introduced a new commercial high bay with a unique frosted lens called the HILO . This fixture is custom made with a frosted glass lens to almost eliminate glare. Other similar high bay fixtures usually have a clear glass or polycarbonate lens, which can create hot spots and overly bright areas when people look up at the ceiling. The HILO reduces glare while still remaining budget friendly. This fixture is a durable, IP66 rated fixture that is perfect for use inside areas where both diffused lighting and protection against dust and water ingress are of utmost importance. Some possible applications for the HILO include indoor riding arenas, gymnasiums, convention centers, production facilities and more.

150w HILO frosted lens high bay Underside of HILO fixture showing frosted lens.

"One of the biggest complaints that people have about LED lighting is glare," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Glare can be a minor annoyance or a major safety issue. The HILO eliminates this problem though a unique frosted glass lens, allowing light to be diffused in a more visually acceptable way."

HILO also boasts several options and features that make it even more convenient for customers. This fixture is available in four wattages: 100w, 120w, 150w, and 200w for maximum lumen output. It is available in either 4000K or 5000K, and comes with the options for both dimming or motion sensor capability. This fixture offers customers a choice of 90 degree or 120 degree optics, depending on the application. This fixture comes in a die cast aluminum black housing. HILO can be mounted via either a hook or a chain. For additional information about the HILO, contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities.

