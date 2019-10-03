Access Fixtures Introduces New Recessed LED Step Lights

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, has introduced a new LED step light fixture called the TRED . The TRED is available in 12 watts and boasts a long L70 rated life of 50,000 hours. Step lights can be mounted on steps, stairwells, and walls to illuminate areas of ingress and egress. The TRED is available in both white light and amber wavelengths with turtle and wildlife regulations in mind. These fixtures stand out with their durable die cast aluminum finish and IP65 rating, making them perfect for commercial applications.

Access Fixtures Access Fixtures

"Non-commercial grade step lights are often flimsy and break easily, which makes them a pain to replace," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Our new TRED step lights are not only made with durable materials, but they are available in both white light and turtle friendly amber light, making them perfect for beachfront areas where turtle and wildlife friendly regulations are in place."

Both amber and white light TRED fixtures are available with a variety of additional features and options. The turtle friendly TRED emits 108 lumens, while the white light TRED emits 300 lumens. Options include (for white light only) a choice of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K. All TRED fixtures are available with a choice of black, white, bronze, or custom RAL finish. Marine-grade paint is also an option for TRED step lights. TRED step lights are available in either an open or louvered style. These fixtures are intended for recessed mounting at low heights, and all necessary mounting hardware is included with the fixtures. All TRED step lights are available with a 5 year Access Fixtures warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com .

Media Contact:

Clyde Porcella

800.468.9925

224144@email4pr.com

SOURCE Access Fixtures

Related Links

http://www.AccessFixtures.com

