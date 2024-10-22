Access Genetics Acquires Breakthrough Point-of-Care Rapid PCR Technology

Patent-pending real-time quantitative PCR testing platform was acquired by Access Genetics from Sensible Diagnostics.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Genetics dba OralDNA® Labs is proud to announce that it has acquired all assets of Sensible Diagnostics Inc., San Dimas, CA. With this acquisition, OralDNA intends to commercialize a new standard in point-of-care molecular diagnostics, offering speed and affordability. The goal is central lab quality test results from saliva or swabs in 10 minutes or less.

Rapid PCR Module

"We are proud to add Sensible Diagnostics' state-of-the-art platform to our capabilities, enhancing our ability to provide real-time, actionable results to clinicians and their patients. This acquisition underscores our commitment to innovation in healthcare diagnostics," said George Hoedeman, CEO at OralDNA Labs.

With a fast, 4-channel system and convenient microfluidic test cartridges, OralDNA Labs aims to improve the speed and accuracy of chairside diagnostics. Initial development has focused on the oral microbiome with a plan to support dentists in the diagnosis and treatment of periodontal disease and possibly related oral systemic illnesses. The platform and assays under development have not received FDA clearance and are not currently for sale.

About Access Genetics and OralDNA® Labs

Access Genetics offers cutting-edge DNA testing at its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited national reference laboratories. OralDNA® Labs is an innovator in salivary diagnostics with a comprehensive menu of infectious and human genetic markers. With over 24 years of expertise and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Access Genetics and OralDNA® stand out as leaders in the industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amanda Seaton

855-672-5362

[email protected]

SOURCE OralDNA Labs