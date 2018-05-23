Access Granted: PreGel America Launches Digital Media Kit

CONCORD, N.C., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When everything you need to write the perfect story is all in one place, working against time to meet a hard deadline doesn't seem so despairing. Therefore, aside from being the leading specialty dessert ingredient manufacturer, producer, and supplier in North America, with four major product lines and five U.S.-based International Training Centers, PreGel America is excited to announce its newly created digital media kit. The digital platform allows immediate access to information about the Charlotte-based company and its ongoing contributions to the foodservice industry.

The company's digital media kit is segmented into ten categories that make it convenient to find specific information quickly without having to search the whole site. Categories include:

History & About

Product Lines

Training Centers

Press & Media

Downloadable Images

Downloadable Logos

Videos

Resources

Team

Awards/Accolades

The digital media kit acts as a snapshot of PreGel America highlights with up-to-date information, links to company resources including the company blog and digitized version of P Magazine—PreGel's custom, semi-annual magazine—as well as direct access to Communications for PreGel to get additional information. The downloadable images featured in the digital media kit are those approved by the company for use in outside print or web publication.

The link to the new PreGel America digital media kit is easily accessible from the footer of the company website and furnished with relevant, timely, and intriguing information about artisanal dessert ingredients and culinary educational opportunities.

Your Passion. Our Ingredients. It's not just a slogan; it's what PreGel believes in.

For more information, visit www.pregelamerica.com.

About PreGel America

Established in 2002, PreGel America is a B2B developer, manufacturer, and distributor of authentic, high quality, shelf-stable, semi-finished dessert ingredients and supplies. With main headquarters in Reggio Emilia, Italy, the company's diverse product lines fulfill the supply needs for artisans of Gelato, Sorbetto & Ice Cream, Soft Serve Ice Cream, Pastry & Confections, and Specialty Beverages. Additionally, PreGel hosts five International Training Centers within major U.S. cities including Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; and Dallas, TX as well as three distribution facilities in the East, West, and Central regions. The company services all segments of the foodservice and noncommercial foodservice industries, as well as U.S. distributors.

