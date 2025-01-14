Access Healthcare Announces Growth Investment from New Mountain Capital

Investment supports Access Healthcare's plans to accelerate transformation of revenue management

for healthcare organizations

NEW YORK and DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare, a leading technology-enabled platform for revenue cycle management (RCM), today announced a strategic investment from affiliates of New Mountain Capital, LLC ("New Mountain"), a leading growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $55 billion in assets under management. This investment will support Access Healthcare's next phase of growth, focusing on advancing its capabilities in artificial intelligence, workflow automation, product development, and expanding into new markets. The Access Healthcare leadership team will continue to steer the organization and lead this next stage of growth and innovation.

Access Healthcare partners with many of the largest U.S.-based healthcare organizations to deliver best-in-class revenue cycle operations allowing providers to drive operational efficiency, reduced costs, and improve care for patients. Access Healthcare has built one of the most efficient RCM platforms in the industry processing more than 400 million transactions annually. The platform combines data, proprietary workflow automation, and deep healthcare domain expertise to drive value for healthcare organizations.

Serial-entrepreneurs Anurag Jain and Vardhman Jain founded Vision Healthsource in 1997, a leading provider of billing and claims solutions for healthcare organizations. Vision Healthsource was later acquired by Perot Systems and subsequently by Dell Services in 2009. This pioneering model of leveraging technology and automation at scale alongside exceptional talent, was embedded in the DNA of Access Healthcare. Access Healthcare's global delivery centers, domain expertise, and technology platform are among its most valuable differentiators.

"Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented challenges in navigating complex reimbursement systems and the need to maintain financial sustainability," said Anurag Jain, Chairman and CEO of Access Healthcare. "New Mountain has a strong track record of partnering with founder-led businesses, and I am confident that, together, we can accelerate our efforts to support clients to overcome these obstacles. By delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions to clients, our platform not only improves their financial performance but also enhances the overall patient experience."

"This is an exciting announcement that marks a significant milestone for Access Healthcare. Through our partnership with New Mountain, we are positioned to scale more rapidly, invest in next-generation technologies, and continue providing the platform upon which our clients rely. By combining our strengths, we will drive innovative solutions and create even greater value for the healthcare industry," said Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare.

"Since inception, we have focused on delivering exceptional service quality and building a world-class workforce," said Shaji Ravi, President and Managing Director of Access Healthcare. "This partnership brings strategic support to accelerate growth and cement our position as a market leader. Most importantly, unparalleled professional development opportunities will be unlocked for the very people who have been central to our success from the beginning."

Kumar Shwetabh, President and Chief Growth Officer of Access Healthcare added, "We have experienced exceptional growth by prioritizing our clients and consistently exceeding their expectations. This partnership with New Mountain will accelerate growth opportunities for our employees and bring transformative outcomes to our clients."

"We have long admired the Access Healthcare business, its leadership team, and the company's reputation for world-class service quality, client outcomes, and innovation in the healthcare revenue cycle management space," said Matt Holt, Managing Director and President, Private Equity at New Mountain. "New Mountain's deep experience in healthcare and provider technology, as well as its philosophy of building great businesses will help accelerate Access Healthcare in this next phase of growth. We are excited to support Access Healthcare as the company advances its strategic vision of becoming a leading revenue management platform for healthcare providers by investing in cutting-edge technology and AI capabilities, while building on its strong market reputation and client relationships."

Access Healthcare, founded in 2011 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technology-enabled revenue cycle management platform that serves as a trusted partner to healthcare providers and stakeholders, that delivers significant savings for its clients by optimizing operations across the front-end, mid-cycle, and back-end of the revenue cycle. For more information on Access Healthcare, please visit: https://www.accesshealthcare.com/.

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than excessive risk, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, strategic equity, credit, and net lease real estate funds with nearly $55 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information, visit: www.newmountaincapital.com.

