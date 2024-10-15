Access Healthcare Named a "Leader" for the Sixth Consecutive Year in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare , a global leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) services, has been recognized as a "Leader" in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. This marks the sixth consecutive year Access Healthcare has achieved this prestigious recognition.

In the RCM Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024, Everest Group performed a data-driven assessment of 29 providers based on overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. The annual identification of best-in-class services and solutions enables leading healthcare enterprises to make critical decisions about potential partners.

This recognition by Everest Group builds upon Access Healthcare's recent top ranking in the KLAS Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Services 2024 Report. The company received a 91 out of 100 overall, securing the highest ranking amongst 11 participating organizations.

Anurag Jain, Chairman & CEO of Access Healthcare, commented, "The Everest PEAK Matrix allows us to assess our progress in enhancing our solutions and services portfolio. By advancing our delivery capabilities, automation, analytics, and innovation, we continue to be a key partner for healthcare organizations aiming to reduce administrative burdens and achieve exceptional outcomes."

Access Healthcare has distinguished itself as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations by providing end-to-end revenue cycle services that boost financial performance, address workforce challenges, and optimize operations. By applying their deep expertise, proprietary technology, and automation, Access Healthcare can deliver market-leading results and effectively manage healthcare business operations for clients.

"Our sustained market leadership stems from our scalable, innovative, and excellent service delivery," added Vardhman Jain, Founder & Vice Chairman of the Board at Access Healthcare. "By infusing AI-driven automation across the revenue cycle and leveraging our extensive global delivery model and investments in talent development, we are redefining conventional service delivery models. This positions us as a preferred partner for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups seeking to transform their revenue cycle operations."

About Access Healthcare

Access Healthcare is a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, specializing in medical billing, coding, and accounts receivable management. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, Access Healthcare delivers efficient, leading-edge solutions to healthcare organizations.

