Access Healthcare retains "Leader" title for 5th year in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

News provided by

Access Healthcare

29 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

RECOGNIZED YET AGAIN FOR SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN REVENUE AND EXPANDED SERVICE DELIVERY CAPABILITIES

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare has been recognized as a "Leader" in the 2023 edition of the Everest Group's annual Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This marks the company's fifth consecutive year as a "Leader," it was also honored as a "Star Performer" in the previous two assessments.

In the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, the Everest Group evaluated 31 providers based on market impact, business vision, and delivery capabilities. The assessment focuses on the providers' ability to deliver services consistently and successfully.

Over the past five assessments, Access Healthcare has been consistently positioned at the forefront of the industry on these parameters.

Anurag Jain, Chairman and CEO of Access Healthcare, said, "The Everest PEAK Matrix provides an opportunity for us to assess where we are in evolving our solutions and services portfolio. We have invested in expanding our delivery capacity, automation, analytics, and innovation. We have emerged as a trusted partner in helping healthcare organizations alleviate administrative burdens and achieve market-leading administrative, financial, and clinical outcomes. We are in an expansion mode both organically and inorganically.

Kumar Shwetabh, President & Chief Growth Officer of Access Healthcare and CEO of Pacific BPO, said, "We have achieved market leadership through a relentless focus on delivering our services in a scalable, innovative, and transparent manner. We infuse AI-powered automation across the revenue cycle, which, combined with our deep global delivery model and investments in talent development, helps us redefine conventional service delivery models. We have emerged as the go-to partner for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups seeking digital transformation of their revenue cycle operations."

Access Healthcare's deep global delivery model is complemented by its proprietary AI-powered automation suite, echo, which has well-developed use cases for patient access, HIM and coding, and denials management. The company's technology ecosystem provides unmatched security and achievement of market-leading outcomes.

ABOUT ACCESS HEALTHCARE

Based in Dallas, TX, Access Healthcare offers comprehensive AI-Powered business process outsourcing, application services, and robotic process automation tools to healthcare providers, payers, and related service providers. For more information, please visit https://www.accesshealthcare.com

SOURCE Access Healthcare

Also from this source

Access Healthcare Expands Operations in Noida; Opens a 170,000 Square Foot, 1,960-seat Facility

Access Healthcare Promotes Kumar Shwetabh as President and Chief Growth Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.