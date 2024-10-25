Access Healthcare Showcases Innovative RCM Solutions at the 2024 AHIMA Conference

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare , a global leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) services, will attend the AHIMA Conference from Sunday, October 27, through Tuesday, October 29, in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a premier provider of modern RCM solutions, Access Healthcare addresses critical industry challenges, including rising denial rates, escalating costs, and a shortage of skilled labor. The company is dedicated to transforming the healthcare landscape with innovative technologies designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of revenue cycle operations.

Attendees are invited to visit Access Healthcare at booth #1426, where their team will be available to discuss cutting-edge RCM technologies tailored for hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about Access Healthcare's recent transformation of a client's clinical documentation and coding processes, along with strategies for overcoming coding challenges in inpatient/outpatient settings within a major integrated health system.

"This event will provide an opportunity to showcase how our 3,500+ expert medical coders and CDI professionals, assisted by our technology-driven global delivery model, are helping thousands of healthcare organizations achieve their high-quality patient care goals and improve overall financial efficiency," said Kumar Shwetabh, President and Chief Growth Officer of Access Healthcare.

Access Healthcare continues to lead the way in managing the business of healthcare, ensuring that providers can focus on their patients. Known for investing deeply in developing AI-driven solutions to improve the quality and pace of service delivery, the global organization has distinguished itself as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations by providing end-to-end revenue cycle solutions that boost financial performance, address workforce challenges, and optimize operations.

About Access Healthcare

Access Healthcare is a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, specializing in medical billing, coding, and accounts receivable management. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, Access Healthcare delivers efficient, leading-edge solutions to healthcare organizations. Learn more at Access Healthcare.

