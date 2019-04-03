Access Industries appoints Dr. Liam Ratcliffe as head of Access Biotechnology

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Industries, a privately held industrial group, announced today the appointment of Dr. Liam Ratcliffe to head Access Biotechnology, a newly formed strategic investment arm specializing in therapeutic platforms and products.

Dr. Ratcliffe, with a background in drug development and translational medicine, previously was managing director at New Leaf Venture Partners, where he focused on investing in biotherapeutics companies for the past 10 years.

Before that, he was global head of clinical research and development and head of neuroscience development at Pfizer, where he worked for 13 years. As head of neurosciences, he was responsible for the development of several successful late-stage projects and marketed products.

"I am excited to join Access Industries and to lead the life science investment effort at this transformative time in our industry," he said. "I look forward to working with innovators, companies and fellow investors to enable the delivery of truly novel medical products that improve and prolong human lives."

Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of U.S.-based Access Industries, said, "Liam brings to Access significant expertise and experience as we pursue important life sciences-related investments in the years ahead."

Dr. Ratcliffe holds a medical degree and a doctorate in immunology from the University of Cape Town in South Africa and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He completed his internal medicine training and fellowship in Immunology at Groote Schuur Hospital and additional teaching hospitals in Cape Town.

About Access Biotechnology

Access Biotechnology is the life science investment arm of Access Industries. The investment strategy is broad, long term and aims to enable truly innovative therapeutic platforms and products across three key stages: company foundation, technology translation and company expansion. Our approach is based on rigorous diligence and we provide value-added support from our extensive experience and networks.

About Access Industries

Access Industries is a privately held, U.S.-based industrial group with global strategic investments. Founded in 1986 by Len Blavatnik, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, Access invests to maximize long-term value in regional and global developments. Its industrial focus spans four key sectors: natural resources and chemicals; media and telecommunications; real estate and hospitality; and venture capital. For more information, please visit www.accessindustries.com.

