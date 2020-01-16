Access Living Names Commissioner Karen Tamley of the Chicago Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities Its Next CEO

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Living's Board of Directors today announced that Karen Tamley has been named the next President and CEO of Access Living, a move that will bolster the organization's longtime reputation as a leading force in disability rights and services in Chicago and nationwide.

Tamley takes the role March 2 and brings a unique depth of experience with advocacy, public funding and policy, having served as Commissioner of the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities in Chicago for 14 years. She has tackled disability policy and accessibility initiatives under three Chicago mayors. She also worked at Access Living from 1996 to 2005, under founding CEO Marca Bristo, first for three years as the Housing Policy Coordinator and then for six years as the Director of Programs.

"I'm proud and honored to rejoin Access Living to lead this impactful organization into the next decade," said Tamley. "As Access Living celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year along with the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we will continue to be a trusted voice and driver of disability rights nationwide."

Access Living launched a public search for a new President and CEO last fall, after Bristo stepped down, and soon after passed away from cancer on September 8, 2019. Bristo was internationally known for her disability rights advocacy. People around the world mourned her death.

In her role as Chicago Commissioner, Tamley has led disability-related work in the areas of transportation, city infrastructure, technology, emergency planning, education and employment. She also oversaw the delivery of direct services including in-home supports, home accessibility modifications, and employment services to thousands of youth and adults with disabilities. All of this directly aligns with Access Living's service, legal and advocacy work.

Tamley is involved with disability rights nationally. In 2016, Tamley was appointed by President Obama to serve on the United States Access Board, which develops national accessibility guidelines and standards. In March of 2019, she was elected Chair of the Access Board.

After Tamley's start, Daisy Feidt, who is currently serving as Acting CEO, will return to her position as Executive Vice President at Access Living to work closely with Tamley and the rest of the leadership team moving forward.

