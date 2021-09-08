Access Partnership Releases Semiconductor Global Policy Report

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Partnership , the global public policy firm for the tech sector, released a report today addressing the global policy landscape for the semiconductor industry. "Semiconductors: A Global Policy Review" highlights the lifecycle and current pain points that underpin the semiconductor industry as well as the policy influence and geopolitical landscape that relates to this fast growing and important sector.

Semiconductors are critical to the modern and digital economy not only because they are a key building block in all electronic devices, but also because they enable new products, services, and industries. Technologies such as Artificial intelligence (AI) reliant smartphones, adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and the automotive sector are all underpinned by semiconductors or "chips". This report examines the global semiconductor supply chain and explores the critical concerns for policymakers and geopolitical issues in the US, Europe, and Asia.

"The global shortage in semiconductor chips, which are the "brain" found inside every kind of electronic device, has dogged economies for over a year now," said Michael Clauser, Principal & Head of North America at Access Partnership. "This report seeks to inform industry stakeholders and policymakers, as well as highlight responsible solutions, beneficial outcomes, and Fair Tech for all."

Key findings from "Semiconductors: A Global Policy Review"

US and Chinese governments are spending $200 billion combined to build domestic semiconductor capabilities, with a focus on both securing domestic supplies and increasing their shares of global semiconductor output.

combined to build domestic semiconductor capabilities, with a focus on both securing domestic supplies and increasing their shares of global semiconductor output. Social media discussions have increased 138% among members of the US Congress on semiconductor-related issues since 2020, and 92% among members of the European Parliament.

Semiconductor policy and dual use export controls are being weaponized to cripple competitors' domestic semiconductor industries.

Multiple countries are supporting new regional and domestic preferential manufacturing programs such as reshoring and nearshoring.

The US and its allies are all subjecting intellectual property and technology transfers to China to heightened scrutiny, including Chinese acquisitions of semiconductor companies.

to heightened scrutiny, including Chinese acquisitions of semiconductor companies. The Chinese government has continued to subsidize its domestic semiconductor industry allowing substantial growth and opportunities for both domestic companies and foreign ones with operations within region.

