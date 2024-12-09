Access Physical Therapy & Wellness Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Physical Therapy Associates of Schenectady

Partnership with Therapist-Owned Physical Therapy Practice Will Enhance Patient Care in Massachusetts and New York.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Physical Therapy & Wellness (ACCESS PT) has proudly announced its acquisition of Physical Therapy Associates of Schenectady (PTAS), a therapist-owned physical therapy practice with seven clinics across Massachusetts and New York. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for both companies to expand their reach and provide even more comprehensive care to patients throughout the region.

Physical Therapy Associates of Schenectady Berkshire Physical Therapy and Wellness

"We are honored to partner with Physical Therapy Associates of Schenectady, a practice that has been a trusted provider of care in their communities since 1982," said Christopher Albanese, PT, MS, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ACCESS PT. "By joining forces, we can build on their strong legacy of service while enhancing the support and resources available to their clinical teams. Together, we will continue prioritizing exceptional patient outcomes and strengthening our presence across New York and Massachusetts."

The acquisition will allow PTAS to maintain its same excellent patient care while now gaining access to Confluent Health's comprehensive management services, talent development, and practice enablement resources, which include business development, talent acquisition support, business intelligence tools, and clinic optimization resources. PTAS will also gain access to a wide range of valuable resources, including premier partnerships with Confluent Health clients and vendors, access to our hybrid care platform called mōviHealth, the PTPN network, access to Evidence in Motion's robust continuing education courses and graduate health programs, as well as our employee safety solutions from Fit For Work, the leading provider in the industry.

"This partnership brings together two organizations that share a dedication to patient-centered care, instilling confidence in the quality of care. We are excited to welcome the team at Physical Therapy Associates of Schenectady to the ACCESS PT and Confluent Health Family and look forward to providing them with the tools and resources that will support their continued success and growth," stated Ed Miersch, Senior Vice President of Outpatient Rehab Companies. "Our shared vision for high-quality care and professional development makes this collaboration a perfect fit."

This partnership will expand ACCESS PT's footprint, making it the proud owner of 73 clinics across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. For more information about ACCESS PT, visit their website at accessphysicaltherapywellness.com. To schedule an appointment with one of PTAS's expert therapists, visit their website at physicaltherapyschdy.com or call 518-399-6861.

About ACCESS PT: Access Physical Therapy and Wellness (ACCESS PT) is a Connecticut-, New York-, North Carolina- and Pennsylvania-based private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health Family, ACCESS PT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit accessphysicaltherapywellness.com, or find them on Facebook at @AccessPTW.

About Confluent Health: Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.

