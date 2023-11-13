Access Point Signs Thirty New Apprentices in Missouri During National Apprenticeship Week with Focus on Tech Careers for Underrepresented Populations

News provided by

Safal Partners

13 Nov, 2023, 14:06 ET

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners congratulates Access Point, a new Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor providing opportunities to high school students from historically marginalized groups, today on announcing its new cohort of 30 students who have signed to be formally registered as tech apprentices. This newest cohort brings Access Point's total apprentice program in Missouri to nearly 200 students and coincides with National Apprenticeship Week, a national effort organized by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Continue Reading
Access Point signing ceremony with 30 new registered apprentices.
Access Point signing ceremony with 30 new registered apprentices.

Access Point was recently approved by DOL as a Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor with the program development support of Safal Partners, a DOL National Industry Intermediary expanding cyber and tech apprenticeship nationwide, and the Missouri Chamber Foundation's Industry-Driven IT Apprenticeship Grant program that provides companies with funding for apprenticeship and mentorship through sharing best practices to improve training and recruiting systems.

The Access Point signing ceremony featured inspiring speeches from prominent figures in education, industry, and government including the Superintendent of The School District of University City, the Vice President of Technology at Cigna, the CEO and President of Daugherty Business Solutions, and Senator Brian Williams. The 30 students signed agreements to be formally registered as apprentices, and Daugherty Business Solutions signed on as the first formal employer partner of Access Point's program. Access Point was also formally recognized by the DOL Office of Apprenticeship in Missouri with signed, approved Registered Apprenticeship standards.

"We are thrilled to welcome the newest apprentices into the Access Point family. Our program equips promising students with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed for success in the dynamic tech workforce," Bill Mitchell, Access Point's Executive Director, said. "Our 'Signing Day' symbolizes the start of a collaborative journey where students both learn and contribute to innovative projects within a community dedicated to expanding diversity."

As a proven model for workforce development, Registered Apprenticeship provides significant benefits for employers and apprentices. Apprentices get paid, mentored, on-the-job learning, receive a nationally- recognized portable credential, and earn an average of $300,000 more than their non-apprentice peers over the course of their careers. Employers joining a Registered Apprenticeship program like Access Point's report reduced employee turnover, increased employee productivity, and positive financial return on investment. According to DOL, 97 percent of companies with apprenticeship programs recommend them as a talent solution and report an average $1.44 return on investment for every $1 invested.

Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber President and CEO, noted that Access Point "is helping create good-paying jobs and establish long-term apprenticeship partnerships. We are excited to partner with Access Point to expand access to these life-changing opportunities."

"We are enormously proud to support Access Point's work to create a stronger and more diverse, work-ready tech workforce," Katie Adams, Chief Delivery Officer of Safal Partners, said. "In a field that has struggled to create a more inclusionary workplace, we know Access Point's approach to recruiting, training, and providing 'hyper-care' supportive services to their apprentices will provide significant benefits to participating employers."

For more information, contact Bill Mitchell, Executive Director of Access Point at [email protected] or visit www.AccessPointProgram.com

Safal is a nationally recognized management consulting firm, revolutionizing public sector programs and services to catalyze positive societal change at scale. The firm is accelerating adoption of Registered Apprenticeship nationwide through leadership of several U.S. Department of Labor contracts and grants and is included in the White House National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy as the DOL National Industry Intermediary for expanding Registered Apprenticeship in cybersecurity.

SOURCE Safal Partners

Also from this source

Maine Department of Labor to Announce the Launch of University of Maine at Augusta Cybersecurity and IT Registered Apprenticeship Program

Maine Department of Labor to Announce the Launch of University of Maine at Augusta Cybersecurity and IT Registered Apprenticeship Program

On September 28th from 1-3pm ET, the Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) and its Commissioner, Laura Fortman, will announce the launch of the University ...
Safal Partners' Malcolm Harden Named Chair of ACT-IAC

Safal Partners' Malcolm Harden Named Chair of ACT-IAC

Safal Partners, a national management consulting firm focused on serving public sector clients, announced today that its Chief Growth Officer,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.