Access Program Process Changes to Increase Speed to Therapy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how pharmaceutical teams can evaluate access program processes and hub vendors to help reduce delays in specialty and rare disease therapies. The featured speaker will discuss key operational questions, performance metrics and the role of automation in access workflows. Attendees will also explore a framework for assessing vendor readiness and supporting continuity during program transitions.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty and rare disease programs face growing pressure to improve speed to therapy while navigating increasingly complex vendor claims, automation promises and access workflows. This webinar examines how pharmaceutical teams can evaluate the access program process more effectively before committing to a hub vendor transition.

The featured speaker will walk through the questions that should drive every hub vendor evaluation, the performance signals that most brands are not monitoring closely enough and the operational realities of specialty drug access (and where automation can help or hurt).

Drawing on direct experience with hub program transitions and vendor assessments, this webinar will examine what happens when a program is built on incomplete data processed at high speed, what the actual cost of switching vendors looks like when access continuity is at stake and why the metrics that appear in a vendor's pitch deck are often the least useful indicators of real program performance.

The session will address the specific landscape of specialty and rare disease therapies, where the complexity of prior authorization pathways, payer variability and patient fragility means that execution gaps have consequences that a better dashboard cannot fix.

Attendees will leave with a practical evaluation framework and a clearer understanding of the difference between a vendor that markets access performance and one that can actually deliver it.

Register for this webinar to learn how access program process improvements can help reduce access delays, strengthen vendor evaluation and increase speed to therapy.

Join Paul Battaglia, Chief Operating Officer, Elusa Health, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Access Program Process Changes to Increase Speed to Therapy.

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