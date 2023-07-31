Access Ready Announces Community, Independence and Safety through My Friendly Eyes

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the revolutionary patent pending My Friendly Eyes (MFE) App and Service.

MFE is the personal assistance smartphone application designed to provide community, safety, and independence for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and sensory disabilities. MFE transcends the capabilities of traditional mobile assistance software by focusing on the unique bond between those who need assistance and the caregivers who know them best. This innovative solution caters to the needs of both caregivers and their loved ones, fostering a support network that empowers individuals to lead more fulfilling, independent lives.

At the heart of the MFE service is the Trust Group, a network of People Providing Assistance (PPAs). These are friends, family members, and professionals personally known to the Person Needing Assistance (PNA). These PPAs are on call, ready to offer real-time support whenever a PNA asks for help via the MFE app. This personalized approach overcomes major limitations often associated with professional assistance, as the pre-established connection between PNA and PPAs enables more effective communication and support.

The MFE app has an intuitive interface that simplifies the process of requesting assistance and communicating one's situation. With cutting-edge smartphone technology, MFE provides audio and visual features to ensure seamless communication between the PNA and PPAs. In times of distress, such as encountering an unfamiliar environment or a change in routine, MFE offers PNAs and PPAs the comfort of knowing help is just a finger tap away.

For caregivers, MFE alleviates concerns about the independence of their loved ones by allowing these caregivers to discreetly monitor a PNA's location using the PNA's smart phone GPS. This ensures that assistance is readily available, when necessary, while preserving the PNA's sense of independence and dignity.

By choosing MFE, you not only enhance the safety and independence of those in need, but you also support the advocacy work of Access Ready and other disability rights organizations.

Available at an affordable annual cost of $100 per PNA, with no additional charges for PPAs, MFE is the ultimate solution for those seeking to empower their loved ones.

Please note that smartphone hardware and phone company costs are not included.

Don't wait, choose the My Friendly Eyes app today and join the community that is transforming lives and fostering greater independence for individuals with disabilities. Together, we will make a difference.

