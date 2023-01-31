Access Ready Celebrates 2022 Public Policy Achievements at the National Level

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Access Ready engaged Powers Pyles Sutter & Verville PC as public policy representatives in conjunction with our civil rights legal council, Eve L. Hill, of Inclusivity Consulting. This included the wise council of the late Robert (Bobby) Silverstein. Bobby helped shape our digital policy and left a legacy that we are committed to furthering.

Along with others, this effort lead to:

The Department of Justice with the Government Services Administration announced that they are planning to publish a new Section 508 compliance report, a report missing since 2012. The House of Representatives passed the 2023 omnibus government funding bill, mandating that the Office of Management and Budget update guidance under Section 508 within 100 days and that each agency reports on compliance with the Section within 225 days. In 2023, we will be pressing forward to expand on these accomplishments in support of accessible information and communication technologies.

