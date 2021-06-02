Access Ready Challenges the State of Maryland's Intentions on Election Accessibility

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Ready Reporter Issue 15 -The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is a nonprofit cross disability advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information technology through education and best practices. The Board of Directors of Access Ready has deemed inaccessible information technology to be a clear, growing, and present danger to the civic, economic, and social welfare of people with disabilities.

This advocacy challenge developed when the SBE put out a request for proposal for a new pollbook system for use in Maryland elections. Then in the opinion of the Community partners the state rejected the proposal of the only accessible pollbook system that the organizations had been asked to test and give input on. In the opinion of the organizations and their legal counsel the rejection had been based on minor technicalities.

Read More

FOUR WAYS THE "AMERICAN JOBS PLAN" COULD REBUILD THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF DISABLED PEOPLE'S LIVES

Huge bundles of federal legislation are in the works that are designed to help all Americans, but could also address some of disabled Americans' most important and neglected priorities. Wednesday night, April 28, 2021, President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress, outlining plans for a stronger American economy and a more just society. Read More

BUSINESS ACCESSIBILITY

HOW TO AVOID ADA LAWSUITS

Did you know your sales and service counter cannot exceed 36 inches in height (34 inches in California)? Did you know that most accessibility litigation begins in your parking lot? Did you know 36 inches is required between your clothing sales racks to maintain an accessible route? The 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) matters for all businesses.

Read More

CURRENT LEGAL ACTIONS

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT MOVES TO INTERVENE IN DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION SUIT AGAINST CITY OF CHICAGO REGARDING PEDESTRIANS WITH VISUAL DISABILITIES

The Justice Department moved to intervene in a disability discrimination lawsuit that private plaintiffs with visual disabilities brought against the City of Chicago under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504). The department's proposed complaint alleges that the city fails to provide people who are blind, have low vision, or are deaf-blind with equal access to pedestrian signal information at intersections. Read More

DOJ LIGHTS A FIRE UNDER CHICAGO OFFICIALS TO SPEED UP ACCESSIBLE PEDESTRIAN SIGNAL INSTALLATION

Read More

GOVERNMENT SPOTLIGHT

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FINDS THAT ALAMEDA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, VIOLATES THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND THE U.S. CONSTITUTION

The Justice Department concluded today, based upon a thorough investigation, that there is reasonable cause to believe that Alameda County is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in its provision of mental health services, and that conditions and practices at the county's Santa Rita Jail violate the U.S. Constitution and the ADA.

Read More

HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY

STUDY TO SHED LIGHT ON WOMEN LIVING WITH DISABILITIES, BETTER POSITION CLINICIANS TO HELP

Navigating the world with a physical or intellectual disability is hard enough. But for the 1 million American women living with disabilities who are of childbearing age, navigating the labyrinth of reproductive care, family planning and health care can leave them feeling frustrated, humiliated and unheard.

TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT

MAKERSPACE PROGRAM WILL HELP PROVIDE RESOURCES AND OPPORTUNITIES TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, AND THE COMMUNITY

A network of five brand new or renovated makerspaces are slated to open later this spring throughout Wyoming, offering exciting opportunities for anyone around Casper, Cheyenne, Evanston, Pinedale, and Rock Springs to gain access to best-in-class tech tools that can take their creative projects to the next level. Defined simply, a makerspace is a collaborative workspace for hands-on making, learning and exploring. These spaces are often creative community centers where people of all experience levels can learn how to tap into emergent technologies that they might not have at home…

Read More

Contact

Douglas Towne

727-531-1000

[email protected]

Sponsored by Commonlook

Content Curation sponsored by Microassist

Circulation sponsored by eReleases

SOURCE Access Ready Inc