Access Ready Looks at How War Is Affecting Disabled Ukrainians

What is happening to Ukrainians with disabilities caught in the middle of a war? It is difficult to say or be accurate about. Rumors abound that some are being forced across the border into Russia and herded into camps. Some are being used as human shields in the middle of combat by Russian forces. Some are falling victim to physical, psychological and sexual abuse. Some are unable to receive the medical and other services that are a necessity for life. Some are having their homes, schools and families destroyed. Some are trying to flee and are unable to take their caregivers with them out of the country because of the need for people power to fight the Russians. There are many views, calls and opinions coming from many points of view, but what is happening for real? We don't know. War is hell on the innocent bystanders. The old, the young, civilians, people with disabilities. Who will stop this??? By Douglas George Towne

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ISSUES GUIDANCE ON WEB ACCESSIBILITY AND THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

AS THE WINN-DIXIE SAGA FINALLY CONCLUDES IN FLORIDA, 181 ADVOCACY GROUPS URGE DOJ TO ISSUE WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY REGULATIONS

BUSINESS ACCESSIBILITY

DESIGNING ACCESSIBLE PRODUCTS FOR USERS WITH DISABILITIES

ADA LAWSUITS SKYROCKETING, WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY REQUIREMENTS NOT FOLLOWED

CURRENT LEGAL ACTIONS

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SECURES SETTLEMENT TO RESOLVE DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION AGAINST PEOPLE WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER

LAWSUIT TO FORCE CHICAGO TO RETROFIT INTERSECTIONS FOR VISION-IMPAIRED PEDESTRIANS ADVANCES

ELECTION ACCESSIBILITY

Sponsored by VOTEC

WE CANNOT DENY DISABLED VOTERS EQUAL PROTECTION UNDER THE LAW

WE CANNOT DENY DISABLED VOTERS EQUAL PROTECTION UNDER THE LAW

New state election laws have prompted debate about whether they will make it more difficult for people to vote. Missing in that national conversation is consideration of equal protection for an often-overlooked class of American voters: the disabled, who have special accessibility needs. Important strides have been made to ensure that Americans with disabilities can exercise their right to vote. Nevertheless, too many disabled individuals face persistent risks and challenges that other voters do not, it is an untenable situation that may deny them equal protection under the law.

FEDERAL JUDGE STRIKES DOWN INDIANA'S MANDATORY ABSENTEE VOTER TRAVELING BOARD AS DISCRIMINATING AGAINST VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES FOR MAY 2022 ELECTION

NEW RESTRICTIONS CAUSING ROADBLOCKS FOR VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES

8DOJ, TRAVIS COUNTY AGREE TO BRING POLLING PLACES TO ADA STANDARDS

SOUTH JERSEY NONPROFIT JUMPS INTO ACTION TO BUILD WHEELCHAIR-ACCESSIBLE BATHROOM FOR SPECIAL NEEDS MAN

COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WON'T TAKE DISABILITY CASE TO SUPREME COURT FOLLOWING PROTESTS

GOVERNMENT SPOTLIGHT

DOL, ASA WEBSITE BRINGS BEST PRACTICES TO EMPLOY WORKERS WITH DISABILITIES

HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY

BIDEN'S HHS PUSHES 'DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION, ACCESSIBILITY' AGENDA TO RACIALIZE GOVERNMENT

PEOPLE KEEP TELLING ME I'M 'TOO YOUNG TO BE SICK.' HERE'S WHAT THEY DON'T UNDERSTAND

A 31-YEAR-OLD MAN BECAME BLIND WITHIN A MONTH. UNDIAGNOSED DIABETES WAS THE CAUSE

TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT

HOW DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT WILL EVOLVE IN 2022

Read More

TOP TECH TIDBITS MARCH 24, 2022

Read More

