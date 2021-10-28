Access Ready Looks at National Disability Employment Awareness Month

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready, Inc. which is a nonprofit cross disability advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information technology through education and best practices. The Board of Directors of Access Ready has deemed inaccessible information technology to be a clear, growing, and present danger to the civic, economic, and social welfare of people with disabilities.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), which is an opportunity for the US to recognize the vital role people with disabilities play in the workforce, kicked off earlier this month with the signing of a proclamation by President Joe Biden Read More

WANT REAL INCLUSIVITY? START HIRING MORE PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

CLIMATE RESILIENCE EFFORTS POSE NEW RISKS FOR DISABLED PEOPLE

Diversity, equity and inclusion have become common buzzwords in job applications over the past year and a half. That mainly has to do with a public outcry for better, more equitable practices and policies from employers to foster accountability. Read More

'THIS IS NOT INCLUSIVE.' SOME STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES ARE GOING WITHOUT AS DISTRICTS SCALE BACK VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

As the new school year approached, Susan Graham wanted to know: Would her California school district have a remote learning option for her fifth grader? State lawmakers put strict limits on virtual learning this year, so her sons district wasn't offering daily classes over Zoom anymore. Read More

FSU PHD CANDIDATE RECEIVES NEH GRANT TO IMPROVE VISUAL ACCESSIBILITY

Aaron Rodriguez, an English doctoral candidate in Florida State University ís History of Text Technologies program, has been awarded a $99,915 grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities (NEH). Read More

LAWSUIT PROVIDES BLIND INDIVIDUALS WITH ACCESS TO NEW YORK STATE'S EMERGENCY MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEM

People who are blind and use screen readers will now have independent access to life-saving information offered by NY-Alert, New York States Mass Notification System. Read More

DON'T FORGET PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES IN INCLUSIVE LANGUAGE EFFORTS, REPORT SAYS

Even companies committed to diversity, equity and inclusion may be getting accessibility wrong for people with disabilities. The missing piece? Inclusive language. Read More

BIDEN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE STEPS UP ADA TITLE III ENFORCEMENT

LEGAL UPDATE: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, U.S. ATTORNEYS OFFICES, CHAMPIONING DIGITAL ACCESS

As we predicted in January, the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Biden Administration has been very busy Read More

WHAT IF WE COULD END BLINDNESS FOREVER?

I would be willing to bet you take seeing for granted. Unfortunately, an estimated 43 million people worldwide are not so fortunate. Today marks World Sight Day, an annual event launched to call public attention to the ancient scourge of blindness.. Read More

PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES FACE MORE BARRIERS ACCESSING COVID-19 VACCINE, CDC DATA SHOWS Read More

CREATING OPPORTUNITIES FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES IN STEM CAREERS

Professionals with disabilities often face considerable difficulties in the workforce, specifically in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Read More

EQUALITY ACT COULD UNDERMINE BUSINESS DEFENDANTS IN WEB ACCESS SUITS

There's probably no issue of regulation on which I've been sounding the alarm for a longer time than on web accessibility, as it's called. Many disabled rights advocates believe it should be, or already is, a violation of federal law for a business or a professional practice to post content online that is not fully accessible. That means, fitted out with video captions and action descriptions, alternative text, or alternative navigation methods for the benefit of potential users who are blind, deaf, or lacking in the fine motor skills needed to control a mouse, to name but three user groups…Read More

