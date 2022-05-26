Access Ready Reporter Covers Orrin Hatch's Finest Hour

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is an independent, non-profit, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility of information and communications technology (ICT).

In all his 42 years in the Senate, Orrin Hatch's greatest achievement was his last-minute rescue of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Capitol Hill, July 11, 1990 — The greatest civil rights law since the 1960s was about to die on the floor of the U.S. Senate. There was only one person who could save it — Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah. But he didn't know how to do it. Read More

HOW STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION EXPLORED BLINDNESS & ACCESSIBILITY WITH GEORDI LAFORGE

Throughout the many additions to the Star Trek universe, one key element remains at its core: a fundamental drive to explore topical difficult subject matters, like racism, sexism, and even fascism, all through futuristic allegory. Star Trek: The Next Generation took these philosophical and ethics based quandaries to the next level, often the subject tackled by the fan favorite Captain Jean-Luc Picard, but one character embodies the idea of striving for a better future unburdened by discrimination…

Business Accessibility

UNIONS MUST FIGHT FOR DISABLED WORKERS

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND EEOC WARN AGAINST DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION

Current Legal Actions

Election Accessibility

Sponsored by VOTEC

FRESNO COUNTY ELECTION OFFICIALS FOCUSING ON ACCESSIBILITY AND INCLUSIVITY

June 7 primary elections in California are around the corner, and Fresno County is highlighting flexible and convenient options for voters. The California Voters Choice Act modernizes elections by providing more convenience and flexibility to voters. This election model -- which has been in Fresno County for at least four elections now -- allows voters to choose how, when, and where to cast their ballot. This is a big deal for those with disabilities like Sarah Harris, who lost her sight 20 years after a car accident…

Government Spotlight

Healthcare Accessibility

MASTER GENE THAT CAN RESTORE HEARING LOSS DISCOVERED

In a breakthrough, US scientists have discovered a single master gene that programs ear hair cells into either outer or inner ones, overcoming a major hurdle that had prevented the development of these cells to restore hearing. Read More

NEW ALZHEIMER'S TEST COULD DETECT DISEASE EARLY, BE MORE ACCESSIBLE

Technology Spotlight

TOP TECH TIDBITS MAY 12 2022

Top Tech Tidbits. The world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in adaptive technology. Adaptive Technology refers to items that are specifically designed for people with disabilities. Adaptive Technology is a subset of Assistive Technology. Adaptive Technology often refers specifically to electronic and information technology access. Read More

