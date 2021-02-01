Access Ready Reporter Explores Reasons Why Disability Issues Should Be a Higher Priority, Even Now
Access Ready Reporter Issue 11, January 28, 2021
Feb 01, 2021, 08:38 ET
PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The phrase "Everything that's going on" has rarely been so potent. Presidential Election results have been openly challenged in Congress. The Capitol building itself has been physically attacked by a wild but disturbingly directed mob. The Covid-19 pandemic seems to be escalating everywhere.
Read More
GOVERNMENT SPOTLIGHT
Bill to Establish Web Accessibility Guidelines Fails to Pass
Read More
ACCESSIBLE VOTING
'We're not going to be quiet': Disability community in Wisconsin demands better access to voting
Read More
CURRENT LEGAL ACTIONS
Justice Department Reaches Agreement With The Board Of Election Commissioners For The City Of St. Louis To Ensure Polling Place Accessibility For Voters With Disabilities
Read More
BUSINESS ACCESSIBILITY
Accessibility devices playing larger role at CES- January 11, 2021 Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal
While much of the tech unveiled at this year's CES aims at easing daily life, some of the latest gadgets go one step further to improve the accessibility options for those with disabilities or impairments.
Read More
ACCESSIBLE DESIGN
How to Make Your Product More Accessible to Customers
Read More
ACCESSIBLE TECHNOLOGY
Study suggests smart assistant design improvements for deaf users- January 8, 2021
Read More
Editor, Douglas George Towne
Contact Us
Sponsored By
Commonlook
Content Curation sponsored by
Micro Assist
Circulation sponsored by
eReleases
Contact
Douglas Towne
7275311000
[email protected]
SOURCE Access Ready Inc