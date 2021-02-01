Access Ready Reporter Explores Reasons Why Disability Issues Should Be a Higher Priority, Even Now

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The phrase "Everything that's going on" has rarely been so potent. Presidential Election results have been openly challenged in Congress. The Capitol building itself has been physically attacked by a wild but disturbingly directed mob. The Covid-19 pandemic seems to be escalating everywhere.

GOVERNMENT SPOTLIGHT

Bill to Establish Web Accessibility Guidelines Fails to Pass

Access Ready Reporter

ACCESSIBLE VOTING

'We're not going to be quiet': Disability community in Wisconsin demands better access to voting

CURRENT LEGAL ACTIONS

Justice Department Reaches Agreement With The Board Of Election Commissioners For The City Of St. Louis To Ensure Polling Place Accessibility For Voters With Disabilities

BUSINESS ACCESSIBILITY

Accessibility devices playing larger role at CES- January 11, 2021 Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal

While much of the tech unveiled at this year's CES aims at easing daily life, some of the latest gadgets go one step further to improve the accessibility options for those with disabilities or impairments.

ACCESSIBLE DESIGN

How to Make Your Product More Accessible to Customers

ACCESSIBLE TECHNOLOGY

Study suggests smart assistant design improvements for deaf users- January 8, 2021

