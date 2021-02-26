Access Ready Reporter Reveals the Growing Pace of Disability Awareness and Legal Actions
Access Ready Reporter Issue 12, February 25, 2021
Feb 26, 2021, 08:14 ET
PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RespectAbility, the disability advocacy non-profit that works to combat stigmas and promote opportunities for people with disabilities, is making a strong virtual presence at Sundance this year.
GOVERNMENT SPOTLIGHT
UNDER TRUMP, WHITEHOUSE.GOV WAS A DISASTER. BIDEN'S TEAM REVAMPED IT IN 6 WEEKS
HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY
EEOC SUES SAINT CLARE'S HEALTH FOR DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION
CURRENT LEGAL ACTIONS
ROBINHOOD SUED IN CLASS ACTION, ALLEGING WEBSITE INACCESSIBILITY AND DISCRIMINATION AGAINST BLIND USERS
BUSINESS ACCESSIBILITY
HOW BUSINESS LEADERS CAN CREATE TRUE INCLUSION FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES.
ACCESSIBLE MEDIA
PROPUBLICA USES PLAIN LANGUAGE TO MAKE STORIES MORE ACCESSIBLE
ACCESSIBLE TECHNOLOGY
INTRODUCING COMMONLOOKS PARTNERSHIP WITH THE BUREAU OF INTERNET ACCESSIBILITY (BOIA)
Editor, Douglas George Towne
SOURCE Access Ready, Inc
