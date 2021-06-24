Access Ready Seeks Justice Across Information Technology

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Ready Reporter Issue 16 - The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc., which is a nonprofit cross disability advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information technology through education and best practices. The Board of Directors of Access Ready has deemed inaccessible information technology to be a clear, growing, and present danger to the civic, economic, and social welfare of people with disabilities.

Anyone can use the avalanche of information based digital technology as long as they do not require accessibility. Millions of people with a vast range of disabilities are being left out of this information revolution. Read More

BILL WOULD EXPAND ANTI-DISCRIMINATION PROTECTIONS TO DIGITAL SPHERE Read More

MAKING TECHNOLOGY ACCESSIBLE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES WILL END UP MAKING LIFE EASIER FOR EVERYONE Read More

NO ONE LEFT BEHIND: WHY BRANDS SHOULD PRIORITIZE ACCESSIBILITY

Most people take social media for granted as a part of their everyday lives. But for people with disabilities, participating in the online conversation isn't always easy. Read More

ACCESSIBILITY OVERLAYS MAY NOT MAKE YOUR SITE MORE ACCESSIBLE

For a long time, accessibility has been pretty far down on most web developers' priority lists. But that negligence is starting to haunt website owners as the number of lawsuits over web accessibility grows. Read More

FEDERAL WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY LAWSUITS INCREASED IN 2020 DESPITE MID-YEAR PANDEMIC LULL

The numbers are in for total website accessibility lawsuit filings in federal courts in 2020, and to our surprise they show a significant increase from 2019. Read More

ELECTION ACCESSIBILITY - SPONSORED BY VOTEC

VIRGINIA TO NOW PROVIDE ACCESSIBLE ABSENTEE VOTING OPTION FOR VOTERS WITH PRINT DISABILITIES

Virginia will now permanently make its elections accessible and safe for voters with print disabilities. Starting with the June 2021 primaries, those who cannot mark a paper ballot privately and independently due to disabilities such as blindness can now cast their ballot more accessibly with a secure remote absentee voting option. Read More

VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES SPEAK OUT AGAINST STATE VOTING BILLS

Two Wisconsin voting bills are a source of concern for disability rights advocates, including a local Hudson man. Read More

MICROSOFT'S ACCESSIBILITY CHIEF ON THE BENEFITS OF CLOSING THE 'DISABILITY DIVIDE 'Read More

MICROSOFT'S FIVE-YEAR ACCESSIBILITY PLEDGE BEGINS WITH AI IMPROVEMENTS FOR OFFICE AND MORE Read More

DOUBLING DOWN ON ACCESSIBILITY: MICROSOFT'S NEXT STEPS TO EXPAND ACCESSIBILITY IN TECHNOLOGY, THE WORKFORCE AND WORKPLACE Read More

MICROSOFT ANNOUNCES, 'DOUBLING DOWN' ON PRIORITIZING ACCESSIBILITY AND NARROWING THE DISABILITY GAP Read More

LAWMAKERS SAY IT'S PAST TIME OMB ISSUED IDEA ACT GUIDANCE

More than two years after Congress passed a law requiring federal programs to meet minimum usability standards for their websites and digital services, lawmakers are asking the Biden administration to give agencies real implementation guidance. Read More

DISABILITIES ADVOCATES CITE UNEQUAL ACCESS TO COVID-19 VACCINE, PONDER REMEDIES Read More

FEDERAL REPORT CALLS FOR DOJ, HHS ADOPTION OF FEDERAL ACCESSIBILITY STANDARDS FOR MEDICAL AND DIAGNOSTIC EQUIPMENT Read More

TECHNOLOGY IS FOR PEOPLE

If you think the Internet and digital technology have opened the world to everyone who can connect to it, you'd only be partly right. Read More

BLIND PEOPLE, ADVOCATES SLAM ACCESSIBE FOR CLAIMING TO MAKE WEBSITES ADA COMPLIANT Read More

AVOID ACCESSIBE & OTHER COMPANIES CLAIMING QUICK & EASY AI ACCESSIBILITY Read More

ACCESSIBILITY ADVOCATES SIGN OPEN LETTER URGING PEOPLE NOT TO USE ACCESIBE AND OTHER OVERLAY PRODUCTS Read More

Sponsored by Commonlook

Content Curation sponsored by Microassist

Circulation sponsored by eReleases

Contact

Douglas Towne

727-531-1000

[email protected]

SOURCE Access Ready Inc.