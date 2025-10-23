Access Ready Strategic Joins the Consortium for Constituents with Disabilities (CCD) and Other Organizations on Vital Policy and Public Interest Positions

Many Groups and Organizations respond to Policy Issues

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent rapid approach to policy changes at the Federal and State levels are prompting detailed responses by the effected communities through the organizations that represent their collective interests.

Access Ready Strategic questions those proposing such sweeping changes.

"What if you're wrong?

What if your policies and attitudes result in the deadly damage many are concerned about?

How will we fix the damage done?

What are we supposed to do then?"

Access Ready In Support of Policies and Positions

October 15, 2025

RSA Fact Sheet 101225

October 15, 2025

What is OSEP and Why Is It Important

October 15, 2025

What Is the Office for Civil Rights

October 15, 2025

Department of Education Condemned for Ending Support for Students with Disabilities

October 15, 2025

Department of Education Condemned for Ending Support for Students with Disabilities

October 15, 2025

Education Department wipes out special ed office in shutdown layoffs, union says

October 15, 2025

Shake-up at federal agency creates concern about consumer product safety

October 15, 2025

Statement on RFK Autism Research

October 15, 2025

T Gronniger Written Testimony Ways and Means September 2025

October 15, 2025

Aging & Disability Support For Repealing HR1 Health Provisions

October 15, 2025

CCD Education Task Force Letter on the use of Special Needs

October 15, 2025

CCD Letter on the Importance of State Assessments and Strong Accountability for Students with Disabilities

October 15, 2025

COPAA CASE Part D 0925 Final

October 15, 2025

FINAL Letter to CMS and OMB Competitive Bidding Program

October 15, 2025

ITEM Coalition Letter of Support for H.R. 4475 the Medicare O P Patient-Centered Care Act (Final Draft)

October 15, 2025

ITEM Coalition Letter of Support for S. 2329, the Medicare O&P Patient-Centered Care Act

October 15, 2025

ITEM Coalition Letter RE LCD on Urological Supplies (Final)

October 15, 2025

Letter from Aging and Disability Organizations on Medicaid Community Engagement Requirements

October 15, 2025

NHLP Memo Gov Shutdown

October 15, 2025

NHLP Tenant Flyer Gov Shutdown

October 15, 2025

Patient-Disability Group Sign-On Letter Competitive Bidding (Sept. 16) (D1196478) (D1196506)

October 15, 2025

Setback For Push To Get More Transparency In Warning Public About Dangerous Products

(Editor's Note) We apologize for duplicate or cross postings made in our effort to include as many as possible in our information stream.

Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights, and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).

The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life. Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations and civil rights advocates.

These positioning statements and communications of support will all be found on accessreadystrategic.com at:

https://accessreadystrategic.com/access-ready-in-support-of-policies-and-positions/

Media Contact:

Douglas George Towne

Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Access Ready Strategic

(Email) [email protected]

(Cell) (727) 452-8132

(Office) (727) 531-1000

(Website) https://accessreadystrategic.com/access-ready-in-support-of-policies-and-positions/

(Press) https://accessreadystrategic.com/press/

SOURCE Access Ready Inc.