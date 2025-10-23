Access Ready Strategic Joins the Consortium for Constituents with Disabilities (CCD) and Other Organizations on Vital Policy and Public Interest Positions
Oct 23, 2025, 08:11 ET
Many Groups and Organizations respond to Policy Issues
WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent rapid approach to policy changes at the Federal and State levels are prompting detailed responses by the effected communities through the organizations that represent their collective interests.
Access Ready Strategic questions those proposing such sweeping changes.
"What if you're wrong?
What if your policies and attitudes result in the deadly damage many are concerned about?
How will we fix the damage done?
What are we supposed to do then?"
Access Ready In Support of Policies and Positions
October 15, 2025
RSA Fact Sheet 101225
October 15, 2025
What is OSEP and Why Is It Important
October 15, 2025
What Is the Office for Civil Rights
October 15, 2025
Department of Education Condemned for Ending Support for Students with Disabilities
October 15, 2025
Department of Education Condemned for Ending Support for Students with Disabilities
October 15, 2025
Education Department wipes out special ed office in shutdown layoffs, union says
October 15, 2025
Shake-up at federal agency creates concern about consumer product safety
October 15, 2025
Statement on RFK Autism Research
October 15, 2025
T Gronniger Written Testimony Ways and Means September 2025
October 15, 2025
Aging & Disability Support For Repealing HR1 Health Provisions
October 15, 2025
CCD Education Task Force Letter on the use of Special Needs
October 15, 2025
CCD Letter on the Importance of State Assessments and Strong Accountability for Students with Disabilities
October 15, 2025
COPAA CASE Part D 0925 Final
October 15, 2025
FINAL Letter to CMS and OMB Competitive Bidding Program
October 15, 2025
ITEM Coalition Letter of Support for H.R. 4475 the Medicare O P Patient-Centered Care Act (Final Draft)
October 15, 2025
ITEM Coalition Letter of Support for S. 2329, the Medicare O&P Patient-Centered Care Act
October 15, 2025
ITEM Coalition Letter RE LCD on Urological Supplies (Final)
October 15, 2025
Letter from Aging and Disability Organizations on Medicaid Community Engagement Requirements
October 15, 2025
NHLP Memo Gov Shutdown
October 15, 2025
NHLP Tenant Flyer Gov Shutdown
October 15, 2025
Patient-Disability Group Sign-On Letter Competitive Bidding (Sept. 16) (D1196478) (D1196506)
October 15, 2025
Setback For Push To Get More Transparency In Warning Public About Dangerous Products
Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights, and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).
The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life. Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations and civil rights advocates.
These positioning statements and communications of support will all be found on accessreadystrategic.com at:
https://accessreadystrategic.com/access-ready-in-support-of-policies-and-positions/
Media Contact:
Douglas George Towne
Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Access Ready Strategic
(Email) [email protected]
(Cell) (727) 452-8132
(Office) (727) 531-1000
(Website) https://accessreadystrategic.com/access-ready-in-support-of-policies-and-positions/
(Press) https://accessreadystrategic.com/press/
