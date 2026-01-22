Access Ready Strategic Joins The Consortium For Constituents With Disabilities (CCD), Independence Through Enhancement Of Medicare And Medicaid. The ITEM Coalition And Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions.

Many Groups and Organizations Respond to Policy Issues

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent rapid approach of policy changes at the Federal and State levels is prompting detailed responses from affected communities through the organizations that represent their collective interests.

Access Ready In Support of Policies and Positions

Access Ready Strategic

January 6, 2026

H.R. SELF DRIVE Act

January 6, 2026

2025 12 19 CCD Rights Health LTSS Comment On Public Charge NPRM

January 6, 2026

251203 Letter To Secretary Mcmahon Re Interagency Agreements

January 6, 2026

AAPD Sign On Comments RE Public Charge Dec 2025

January 6, 2026

Background on HHS Gender Dysphoria Rule

January 6, 2026

CCD SORN Comments

January 6, 2026

CMS Issues New State Guidance on Transformative Medicaid Reforms

January 6, 2026

DINGMI 027

January 6, 2026

Disability Access in AVs and Motor Vehicles Bill Language 2025

January 6, 2026

Disability AV Leg Priorities Hill Letter 122325

January 6, 2026

Fact Sheet SELF DRIVE 1-8-26

January 6, 2026

House and Senate Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Students from Dangerous Seclusion and Restraint Practices

January 6, 2026

HR 5179 Oppo Letter " 12-16-2025

January 6, 2026

IA Act

January 6, 2026

Lawler, Correa Unveil ADA Reform to Boost Access and Protect Small Businesses

January 6, 2026

Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Disability

January 6, 2026

Quill " Letter 12.8.25 Professional Degree Designation Dingell Fitzpatrick

January 6, 2026

SNA Childhood Disability Benefit Fairness Act (3)

January 6, 2026

Treasury RFC CCD Comments

November 21, 2025

Relman Colfax CCD Housing Task Force Accessible Affordable Housing 2025

November 21, 2025

ASAN Comment re FDA-2025-P-4153-0001

November 21, 2025

CCD Response AV research RFI Oct 2025

November 21, 2025

CCD Response AV research RFI Oct 2025

November 21, 2025

CCD Sig Dispro Comments 2025

November 21, 2025

CCD Statement on Transfer of ED programs to Other Agencies

November 21, 2025

CCD_EducationTF_DevDisabilityTF_IES_2025

November 21, 2025

CSH Advocacy Letter DISABILITY Advocates 2025-10-03

November 21, 2025

Department of Education Condemned for Ending Support for Students with Disabilities 10_20_25 (1)

November 21, 2025

House Oversight Hearing Request Impact of ED RIF on OSERS Nov42025

November 21, 2025

ITEM Coalition Letter of Support for H.R. 4475 the Medicare O P Patient-Centered Care Act (Final)

November 21, 2025

ITEM Coalition Letter of Support for S. 2329, the Medicare O&P Patient-Centered Care Act (Final)

November 21, 2025

ITEM Coalition Press Release on Expanded Coverage of Anti-Obesity Medications (Final)

November 21, 2025

ITEM Letter to Congressional Committee Leadership on Anti-Obesity Medications (Final)

November 21, 2025

Notice of Withdrawal of Guidance Documents FINAL 09.17.2025

November 21, 2025

Oversight Hearing Request Impact of ED RIF on OSERS__final

November 21, 2025

Secretary McMahon Letter 10_16_25

November 21, 2025

SharedPrinciples_w.Signers_11.2025_FINAL

November 21, 2025

11_24_25 Leading Autism Organizations Statement on CDC's Vaccines and Autism Page (1)

These positioning statements and communications of support will all be found on accessreadystrategic.com at:

https://accessreadystrategic.com/access-ready-in-support-of-policies-and-positions

Editor's Note: We apologize for duplicate or cross-postings made in our effort to include as many as possible in our information stream.

Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).

The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life. Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations and civil rights advocates.

Media Contact:

Douglas George Towne

Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Access Ready Strategic

Email: [email protected]

Cell: (727) 452-8132

Office: (727) 531-1000

Website: https://accessreadystrategic.com/access-ready-in-support-of-policies-and-positions

Press: https://accessreadystrategic.com/press

SOURCE Access Ready Strategic