Access Ready Strategic Joins The Consortium For Constituents With Disabilities (CCD), Independence Through Enhancement Of Medicare And Medicaid. The ITEM Coalition And Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions.

Jan 22, 2026, 08:37 ET
Many Groups and Organizations Respond to Policy Issues
WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent rapid approach of policy changes at the Federal and State levels is prompting detailed responses from affected communities through the organizations that represent their collective interests.
Access Ready In Support of Policies and Positions
January 6, 2026
H.R. SELF DRIVE Act
January 6, 2026
2025 12 19 CCD Rights Health LTSS Comment On Public Charge NPRM
January 6, 2026
251203 Letter To Secretary Mcmahon Re Interagency Agreements
January 6, 2026
AAPD Sign On Comments RE Public Charge Dec 2025
January 6, 2026
Background on HHS Gender Dysphoria Rule
January 6, 2026
CCD SORN Comments
January 6, 2026
CMS Issues New State Guidance on Transformative Medicaid Reforms
January 6, 2026
DINGMI 027
January 6, 2026
Disability Access in AVs and Motor Vehicles Bill Language 2025
January 6, 2026
Disability AV Leg Priorities Hill Letter 122325
January 6, 2026
Fact Sheet SELF DRIVE 1-8-26
January 6, 2026
House and Senate Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Students from Dangerous Seclusion and Restraint Practices
January 6, 2026
HR 5179 Oppo Letter " 12-16-2025
January 6, 2026
IA Act
January 6, 2026
Lawler, Correa Unveil ADA Reform to Boost Access and Protect Small Businesses
January 6, 2026
Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Disability
January 6, 2026
Quill " Letter 12.8.25 Professional Degree Designation Dingell Fitzpatrick
January 6, 2026
SNA Childhood Disability Benefit Fairness Act (3)
January 6, 2026
Treasury RFC CCD Comments
November 21, 2025
Relman Colfax CCD Housing Task Force Accessible Affordable Housing 2025
November 21, 2025
ASAN Comment re FDA-2025-P-4153-0001
November 21, 2025
CCD Response AV research RFI Oct 2025
November 21, 2025
CCD Response AV research RFI Oct 2025
November 21, 2025
CCD Sig Dispro Comments 2025
November 21, 2025
CCD Statement on Transfer of ED programs to Other Agencies
November 21, 2025
CCD_EducationTF_DevDisabilityTF_IES_2025
November 21, 2025
CSH Advocacy Letter DISABILITY Advocates 2025-10-03
November 21, 2025
Department of Education Condemned for Ending Support for Students with Disabilities 10_20_25 (1)
November 21, 2025
House Oversight Hearing Request Impact of ED RIF on OSERS Nov42025
November 21, 2025
ITEM Coalition Letter of Support for H.R. 4475 the Medicare O P Patient-Centered Care Act (Final)
November 21, 2025
ITEM Coalition Letter of Support for S. 2329, the Medicare O&P Patient-Centered Care Act (Final)
November 21, 2025
ITEM Coalition Press Release on Expanded Coverage of Anti-Obesity Medications (Final)
November 21, 2025
ITEM Letter to Congressional Committee Leadership on Anti-Obesity Medications (Final)
November 21, 2025
Notice of Withdrawal of Guidance Documents FINAL 09.17.2025
November 21, 2025
Oversight Hearing Request Impact of ED RIF on OSERS__final
November 21, 2025
Secretary McMahon Letter 10_16_25
November 21, 2025
SharedPrinciples_w.Signers_11.2025_FINAL
November 21, 2025
11_24_25 Leading Autism Organizations Statement on CDC's Vaccines and Autism Page (1)
These positioning statements and communications of support will all be found on accessreadystrategic.com at:
https://accessreadystrategic.com/access-ready-in-support-of-policies-and-positions
Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).
The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life. Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations and civil rights advocates.
