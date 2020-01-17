Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics Welcomes Michael T. LeGeyt, MD Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon

As the former Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Hospital of Central Connecticut's New Britain Campus, Dr. LeGeyt has experience with a multitude of orthopaedic conditions. But his fellowship in Hand and Microsurgery at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence is where he found his passion for surgical and non-surgical treatments for orthopaedic hand conditions. Dr. LeGeyt's extensive background has also awarded him the Best Clinical Research honor at the Seton Hall University School of Graduate Medical Education Annual Research Colloquium.

Currently, he is studying for his Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Massachusetts. With many of today's healthcare challenges being business-related, Dr. LeGeyt's efforts toward advancing his business acumen will better prepare both himself and Access Sports Medicine for the future of the field.

Dr. LeGeyt is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery with a Certificate of Added Qualification in Surgery of the Hand (CAQSH). He is now accepting new patients at our Exeter, Dover and Portsmouth locations.

Patients working with Dr. LeGeyt are always in good hands. To make an appointment with Dr. LeGeyt, call us at (603) 775-7575 or visit www.accesssportsmed.com .

SOURCE Access Sports Medicine

Related Links

http://www.accesssportsmed.com

