Access the Arizona Advantage with the New Canon Arizona 135 GT UV Flatbed Printer

Designed for outstanding productivity and application versatility, the easy-to-use Arizona 135 GT produces exceptional image quality due to its VariaDot grayscale printing technology, which uses advanced drop size selection techniques to deliver photo-realistic images. With the ability to handle substrates of up to 49.2 x 98.4 inches (125 x 250 cm) in size and up to 2.0 inches (50.8 mm) thick and to print at speeds of up to 368 ft²/hour (34.2 m²/hour), the Arizona 135 GT is a smart investment starting at just 20,000 ft² (~2,000 m²) per year.

The productivity of the Arizona 135 GT is enhanced by its easy-to-use functionality, including nesting, batching of complex jobs, step and repeat, mirroring and re-assignment of print modes. Accurate print registration avoids errors, and the ability to make last-minute adjustments at the printer saves valuable time. With uptime being crucial to any print operation, the Arizona 135 GT incorporates a number of service features to maximize availability: Automated Maintenance System provides hands-free printhead maintenance and selectively restores nozzle function in seconds, while On Remote Service allows the user to authorize remote assistance by experienced service technicians, leading to outstanding uptime.

Access high-margin applications on a wide media range

Thanks to Arizona flatbed technology and its UV-LED curing, a vast range of durable applications are achievable on rigid or flexible media with standard or porous surfaces, including glass, aluminum and other metals, canvas, wood, MDF, cardstock, ceramic tiles and plastics. The optional Arizona Static Suppression Upgrade Kit also enables the Arizona 135 GT to print on hard plastic materials, such as acrylic, polycarbonate and styrene, while the Arizona Classic high-pressure vacuum system provides extremely reliable media hold-down during printing, even for warped rigid media. Even more opportunities are accessible with the flatbed printer's field-upgradeable Roll Media Option. This allows users to produce flexible media applications up to 87 inches (220 cm) wide or 110 pounds (50 kilograms) in weight, including thin and heat-sensitive media, and to run roll-to-roll jobs unattended overnight.

Access new levels of creativity with Arizona Xpert prepress software

The Arizona 135 GT comes with Arizona Xpert prepress software, enabling the design and production of high-value applications with ease. Including ready-made recipes for easy-to-create applications, the software allows users to exchange recipes directly with customers, so that designers can preview the end product with a virtual 3D view within the Arizona Xpert Extensions, minimizing design errors. The Arizona approach to first-time-right printing leads to less waste and fewer costly mistakes which, in turn, leads to better overall margins and faster turnaround times. Arizona Xpert also offers further high-margin opportunities for textured surface prints – the ability to print applications with multiple ink layers.

Access a sustainable flatbed printing solution

The Arizona 135 GT's VariaDot technology uses variable drop sizes from 6 to 42 picoliters. Not only does this produce pin-sharp images, but it also means that the Arizona printing process consumes as much as 50 percent less ink than regular 6-color, (CMYKcm) fixed drop size flatbed printers, making the Arizona 135 GT environmentally and economically attractive. The device's environmental credentials also include the use of UL GREENGUARD Gold certified inks for indoor applications, such as in schools, hospitals and retail stores – and the low emissions can make for a healthier printing environment, too. Additionally, the Arizona 135 GT features low-energy consumption as a result of its Instant-On functionality and minimal warm-up time, thanks to its LED lamps. Other energy-saving features include its standard voltage power supply, energy-efficient curing process and power-efficient vacuum pumps. Finally, the new Arizona will, in time, be included in the Arizona Premia Class Remanufacturing Program, giving a second life to what is already a very sustainable flatbed printer.

"The Arizona has become renowned for its image quality, productivity, reliability and application versatility, winning multiple awards and resulting in over 7,500 installations worldwide," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "In bringing the Arizona 135 GT to market, we're looking to make the ideal flatbed platform for printing multiple applications on both rigid and flexible media available to any interested party. As the newest member of the fifth generation of Arizona printers, the Arizona 135 GT offers users the same core technology and benefits of its mid-volume siblings at an attractive investment level and we're confident that it will again prove to be as popular with customers as its predecessors."

