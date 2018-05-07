Access to #1 Platform in Authentic Cannabis Education Becomes Free

VENTURA, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online cannabis education platform, Green Flower, known for providing up-to-date, authentic cannabis information and training, has set May 22, 2018, for the launch of its newly updated "Green Flower 2.0" platform. The modernized, upgraded website and content portal will now offer users hundreds of hours of sharable video programming for FREE and, if preferred, they can choose to subscribe to a paid "premium" content option, which will provide exclusive access to a selection of Green Flower's top curated and specialized cannabis content.

The company is the go-to destination for access to an expanding library of credible cannabis presentations, how-to demonstrations and classes from the world's top experts, as well as a one-of-a- kind online community where people can engage with thought leaders, patients, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts.

"Four-years ago, we established Green Flower to create a dedicated and safe platform to educate consumers and professionals about the value and benefits of cannabis today," noted Green Flower CEO, Max Simon. "The response has been overwhelming, and our recent research revealed that consumers anxiously seek more access to our prominent cannabis experts, along with a desire to easily share our information with friends and family who seek to learn more about how to create a healthy cannabis lifestyle. With this update, we are offering everyone quick and easy access to a wide variety of topical cannabis-related content. This update reflects our commitment to being the #1 space for honest and reliable cannabis information. Stay tuned for additional announcements about added programs in the forthcoming weeks."

Green Flower makes cannabis education accessible and attainable for all individuals, featuring online video courses encompassing topics like growing cannabis, cooking with cannabis, working in the cannabis industry, cannabis science, and using cannabis to treat today's most pervasive health conditions including anxiety, opiate addiction, cancer, feminine issues, PTSD and more. Courses are presented by the industry's most well-respected experts.

Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower Media (https://www.learngreenflower.com) is the world's largest video platform for trusted cannabis knowledge with 1,000+ hours of high-quality video content featuring 600+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower has become the go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today including using cannabis to treat specific ailments and conditions, how to grow your own cannabis, the science and research around cannabis, how to cook with cannabis, how to understand all the new cannabis products, and the blossoming cannabis industry (licensing, investment, marketing, and more). Green Flower's mission is to improve the quality of millions of people's lives by delivering trusted cannabis knowledge through high-quality video.

